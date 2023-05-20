Fresh off the back of the recent documentary on his life and rise to stardom, Conor McGregor has been providing his usual fireworks as he steps up his return to combat sports.

Having been away from the cage for almost two years now, it finally feels like a return to fighting is imminent for the Irishman. He himself has claimed that he’ll fight before the end of the year, and if his social media timeline is anything to go by, he’ll be ready when he returns.

For almost a year now, McGregor has been frequently posting images of his new physique, claiming to weigh-in at the heavyweight category and looking massive.

Never one to lack confidence, McGregor called out his latest opponent while speaking alongside boxing promoter Eddie Hearn at an event.

Conor McGregor eyeing a return to boxing

Now, some of you might have forgotten that McGregor made a brief foray into boxing back in 2017 when he fought Floyd Mayweather, but it appears he’s willing to try his hand at the sport a second time.

Perhaps even for him, though, McGregor might be being a little too ambitious with his latest opponent after he claimed that he could take down Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a boxing match.

Canelo is widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time having held titles in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight. He boasts an incredible record of 59 wins from 63 fights and has only ever lost twice, one of which was against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking alongside Eddie Hearn about a potential return to boxing in the future, McGregor had this to say: "I'm a southpaw, John Ryder's a southpaw, Billy Joe Saunders is a southpaw - I've seen methods, I've seen things I do, and I know he's waning. I'd fight Canelo no f****** problem."

In response to his claims, most boxing fans seem to be laughing at McGregor, but anything is possible with the Irishman.

Canelo did suffer his last defeat as recently as last year, but describing the Mexican as ‘waning’ is quite a stretch given he has won both of his fights since then.

McGregor’s hopes of his southpaw stance pulling him through are also a little unfounded given that John Ryder and Billy Joe Saunders both lost to Canelo.

So, it seems a return to fighting is now inevitable for McGregor, although despite his challenge to the Mexican, it is certainly much more likely that he begins his comeback with a UFC fight against Michael Chandler in the coming months.