The pair were scheduled to go head-to-head in Las Vegas at UFC 303 at the end of the month.

Following the Irishman's withdrawal, McGregor targets a return to the cage later this summer.

Former UFC star Conor McGregor has shared pictures of his injury which led to the Irishman withdrawing from his scheduled showdown with Michael Chandler.

Fans were left gutted after the promotion confirmed last week that the scheduled showdown between the two MMA fighters was officially off.

Instead, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event - which is set to take place on the 29th of June.

McGregor recently posted his first statement since an injury he suffered during his training camp saw him withdraw from the clash with Chandler: "Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.

"My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!"

Conor McGregor Shows off Pictures of His Toe Injury

The Irishman is hoping to return this summer

Earlier this week, UFC legend Chael Sonnen sensationally claimed that the Irishman may not be injured and instead is in rehab for substance abuse.

Sonnen started the rumours on an episode of 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' co-hosted by former two-division UFC champion, Daniel Cormier.

Speaking on his ESPN show, Sonnen said the following: “McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here, how much we’re supposed to play along. Conor McGregor is not injured, and it’s a very tough spot when he has the people that are coming out speaking for him that have been filled in, and they’ve all sworn to secrecy.”

Sonnen then went on to double down on his claim that McGregor is not really injured and said: "What incredible irony, that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol.”

However, in a post uploaded to social media, McGregor hit back at Sonnen and shared a few pictures of the injury he suffered ahead of his return.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - McGregor tweeted: "Chael shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound." The post then featured three images of the injury he suffered to his left foot.

One of the pictures uploaded to social media shows off one of his toes looking severely bruised as well as an X-ray showing off the damage he suffered.

It appeared to have happened in a training session

As well as his post to X, McGregor has taken to Instagram and revealed how he suffered the injury which led to his bout with Chandler being postponed.

The 35-year-old - who turns 36 next month - claims he got injured during a training session and admitted that damaged his toe after failing to wear the full protective gear.

"Man we were so f*****g super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take,'' he said. "I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean.

"It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back.

After admitting that he needs only a few weeks to recover, McGregor will be looking to return to the cage later this year. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that McGregor will be pushing to return sometime in July, but an August / September fight date is more realistic.

McGregor concluded: "I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest. Ya know yaself. But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not."