Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have shared some words with each other in promotional footage for The Ultimate Fighter, with the Irishman showing who the boss is during a conversation in the gym.

The next season of The Ultimate Fighter is set to start on the 30th of May, with the American in Chandler coaching on one side versus a very Notorious coach on the other side in McGregor.

Chandler, who holds a professional record of 23-8, has been a UFC mainstay for over two years and has racked up a number of fights in that time.

However, his fortunes haven’t exactly favoured him since his debut with the promotion in January 2021.

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor

His debut bout against Dan Hooker saw Chandler win via TKO at the 2:09 mark in the first round, but he then suffered back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in his next two fights.

He would get another victory to his name at the start of 2022 after he beat lightweight division legend Tony Ferguson, the quirkiest character of all of his opponents thus far.

In his most recent bout in November 2022, Chandler stepped into the cage with Dustin Poirier, the very same man McGregor suffered that terrible leg fracture to, with Poirier defeating him by submission in the third round.

McGregor, on the other hand, has built quite the legacy for himself in and outside of UFC’s famous Octagon, boasting a record of 22-6 and was once a double division champion.

One thing both men have in common is a tenacity and toughness that not many fighters possess, so they’re very similar in that respect.

However, one thing that separates them is charisma and McGregor has got that in spades and buckets!

McGregor & Chandler's backstage chat

In a recent clip promoting The Ultimate Fighter, the two can be seen opposite each other in a gym and can be heard discussing things.

McGregor takes it upon himself to get the banter started, jabbing with: “Have I told you what weight it's gonna be?, 185 (lbs)!”

Chandler answers back with: “You wanna do 185, we’ll do 185.”

McGregor laughs that off and brutally responds with: “You’ll do what you’re told. I’m gonna pin you. This is my game. This my game forever.”

Fans on Reddit have been quick to comment about this clip, with many noticing the quick wit of McGregor.

Two fans were quick to chime in with “Chandler felt that one” and “instant regret.”

A third rather explicitly noted their assessment of McGregor’s comeback to Chandler with: “That was f****** brutal”

Another fan stated: “That was such a savage response.”

This is a testament to McGregor’s charismatic personality – he’s just able to rile anyone up with his sharp tongue!