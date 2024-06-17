Highlights Conor McGregor has taken to social media to show off a new look just days after withdrawing from UFC 303.

The former two-division champion has not fought in the Octagon since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

The Irishman is hoping the UFC rebook his showdown with former Bellator star Michael Chandler later this year.

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken to social media to show off a new look just days after withdrawing from his UFC 303 showdown with Michael Chandler.

Fans were left gutted after the promotion confirmed last week that the scheduled showdown between the two MMA fighters was officially off.

Instead, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event - which is set to take place on the 29th of June.

McGregor recently posted his first statement since an injury he suffered during his training camp saw him withdraw from the clash with Chandler: "Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.

"My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!"

UFC Sensation Conor McGregor Shows off New Look

Fans will be familiar with his fresh appearance

The Irishman is sporting a new bald look following his withdrawal from UFC 303. With McGregor recovering from his injury, the former two-division champion has no work to do in the gym and decided to spend Father's Day with his family.

In a series of pictures uploaded to his official Instagram account, McGregor can be seen wearing a grey tracksuit set, black sunglasses and Prada slippers, while holding his son with both arms and showing off his shaved head.

During his jaw-dropping rise to the top of the sport, the Irishman gained a reputation for never pulling out of a bout and fighting through injury.

UFC 303 marks the first time that the 35-year-old has ever ruled himself out of a UFC fight. McGregor has not stepped inside the famous Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Related 5 Things Conor McGregor Could Do After UFC 303 Cancellation Conor McGregor has options after injury prevents him from fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Michael Chandler Reacts to McGregor's Statement

There appear to be no hard feelings

Chandler has been active on social media since the cancellation of the fight with McGregor. The 38-year-old has been out of the Octagon since November 2022 - losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. While that absence is set to be extended following news of the Irishman's injury, 'Iron Mike' poked fun at the situation by partnering up with Hiatus Tequila for a promotional post.

"Welp... back #onHiatus," wrote the former Bellator Lightweight Champion as he poured himself a glass of the Mexican tequila in the accompanying video.

After his video of him pouring a large serving of his Hiatus Tequila, Chandler took to social media and gave an official statement regarding the fight postponement.

The American posted to X - formerly known as Twitter: “I’m here, just as in 2009 when I started. The most reliable man in MMA. See you when I see you.”

Chandler then replied to Conor McGregor’s apology tweet by saying: “No hard feelings. Heal up. My heart is full. See you soon.”