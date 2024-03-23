Highlights Concerns have arisen over Conor McGregor's mental and physical health after a worrying TV interview emerged this week.

McGregor's subdued demenour and unusual body movements during the Sports Illustrated interview have sparked speculation online.

Fans and critics are left questioning McGregor's future in the Octagon, with many worried about his well-being amidst silence from the fighter.

UFC legend Conor McGregor is seemingly never out of the news, whether it be for positive or negative reasons, with his name hitting the headlines once again this week after a rather worrying TV interview emerged.

The Irishman has recently starred in a new movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal called Road House, with the two stars currently on a press tour to promote the film. Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter turned bouncer, with McGregor playing the role of the villain Knox, who faces off against Gyllenhaal inside the Octagon.

There has been huge anticipation for this film over the last year or so, with Gyllenhaal making multiple appearances at recent UFC events to film scenes for the movie. McGregor's inclusion has only added further excitement, with many seeing him destined for the big screen due to his massive personality.

However, despite the excitement and positive vibes surrounding the release of Road House, a recent TV interview has gone viral on social media this week for more worrying reasons.

Concerns for Conor McGregor

McGregor and Gyllenhaal appeared on a live feed interview for Sports Illustrated, with the pair answering pretty standard questions about the new film. Fans soon noticed, though, that McGregor was clearly not in a good physical state and his usual bubbly personality was extremely muted. He struggled to get his words out, seemed exhausted, and was making what looked like uncontrollable body movements, with many online speculating these to be spasms of some sort.

Videos have since been circulating online with people analysing the footage and making claims about what could possibly be wrong with McGregor. Having not fought in the UFC since 2021, he has stated his desire to get back in the Octagon this year, but his behaviour in this interview has certainly thrown that into question.

The 35-year-old has never shied away from the fact he lives a lavish lifestyle, but this interview has put his mental and physical health into question. It is never nice to speculate on what may be going on in the personal life of someone, but McGregor's fans are seriously worried.

McGregor has yet to respond or comment on the noise surrounding this interview, but with him usually being very outlandish and open on his social media channels, it would not be surprising to see him come out and speak about this in the near future. With the number of people saying some quite extreme things about the state of McGregor, he may find it hard not to come out and defend himself.

For now, fans and critics alike are left to further speculate and discuss the future of McGregor's fighting career. Of course, as fans of the sport, we all want to see him fight again, but with this interview being the latest in a string of concerning looks, it is becoming more likely that we may have seen the last of Conor McGregor in the Octagon. Let's just hope and pray that is not the case!