UFC star Conor McGregor has garnered even more controversy lately after footage has emerged of the Irishman spitting in a fan's face.

McGregor, now 36, is no stranger to controversy, most recently gaining criticism for a post he made on X, which, though swiftly deleted, has since been widely shared among fans of the sport. The post includes McGregor, who hasn't fought since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, using racial profanities in a rant directed at his former rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor's tirade included xenophobic remarks such as calling Khabib a 'cousin f****** motherf****** hidin motherf*****,' as well as calling the Dagestan fighter out for a '100 million dollar' fight, before describing him as a 'fat, lazy, scared b****.' He also addressed the Russian's wife, stating 'your wife is a towel mate.'

Conor McGregor & Khabib's Beef Explained

The two have been feuding for many, many years now