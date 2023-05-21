In his highly anticipated four-part documentary McGregor Forever, released on Netflix this past week, Conor McGregor, the renowned mixed martial artist, takes his daring persona to hilarious new heights as he squares up to an alligator during a day out with his family.

In a fascinating behind the scenes documentary, which focuses on McGregor's fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone, and Dustin Poirier, it is actually a day out with his family on a boat that made for rather bizarre and amusing viewing.

The funny but captivating clip captures McGregor fearlessly 'asserting' his dominance over the reptile, who swam up to the boat to see what was going on. The Irishman can even be heard telling his family and friends 'I'm in control of that thing.'

Video: Conor McGregor squaring up to an alligator

With his characteristic bravado, McGregor encouraged his team to relax and assured them that he was in control of the situation.

Adopting a stance that exuded playfulness and self-assurance, he engaged with the alligator in a lighthearted exchange that defied logical behavior. This display some may perceive as irrational confidence is quintessentially Conor McGregor.

Throughout his career, Conor McGregor's confidence and bravery have played a huge part in his success. It's these qualities that propelled him to the top of mixed martial arts and made him a global sports icon. His unwavering self-belief and fearless approach to challenges have made him very successful.

McGregor Forever Netflix documentary

In the documentary McGregor Forever, viewers gain an insight into the mindset of one of the most influential and dominant MMA fighters of our time Conor McGregor.

The documentary reveals McGregor's unrelenting determination and resilience while exploring his personal experiences and challenges in becoming an outstanding fighter.

One of the documentary's focal points is McGregor's unwavering commitment to stepping into the cage and performing, even when it might have been appropriate not to. It showcases moments when he courageously entered fights despite not being in optimal physical condition.

An example of that is when he broke his toe in training ahead of his fight with Khabib. He popped it back into place and continued as normal.

Viewers can take inspiration from this aspect of McGregor's journey, as it illustrates the indomitable spirit required to overcome obstacles and achieve success.