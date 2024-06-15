Highlights Injury forced Conor McGregor out of his lightweight fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

The UFC confirmed the news Thursday. McGregor, on Saturday, posted an 89-word statement on Instagram.

His message sounded relatively positive. He even said he'll be back.

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has posted his first statement since an injury he suffered during his training camp saw him withdraw from a lightweight fight against Michael Chandler, due to headline the UFC 303 event June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "I'll be back!" He told his millions of followers on Instagram.

Related Michael Chandler Posts Statement After Conor McGregor Cancellation Michael Chandler has broken his silence after his UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor was cancelled due to an injury to the Irishman.

Conor McGregor's 89-Word Statement on Instagram

The former two-weight UFC champ appeared positive that he'll still return to the sport

The main event for UFC 303 appeared to be in jeopardy when a press conference in Dublin, which for McGregor and fans in his own country would have been a hot ticket event, was canceled in the eleventh hour, sparking intense speculation that the fighter had an undisclosed issue and would not be able to participate in the UFC's signature event of the summer — a headline bout that concludes International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

The UFC confirmed the fight cancelation on Thursday, with news of replacement fights on the card to soften the blow of losing one of the few true superstars in the business. Now, McGregor has posted a statement of his own.

"Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout," he said Saturday. "I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me.

"The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there. Thank you for the messages of support.

"I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!"

More to follow…