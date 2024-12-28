Conor McGregor submitted a sparring partner twice in new training footage that has been leaked online.

The former two-weight UFC champion has not fought since suffering a horrific leg break injury at the end of the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier. He has been linked with a return to the Octagon, and even had a lightweight fight against Michael Chandler scheduled for the 29th of June in 2024, but withdrew from the fight with little more than a month to go, citing a broken pinky toe. By the time he could fight once again, if indeed he ever does compete in the UFC once more, it could, in theory, be four years since the Poirier loss.

Conor McGregor's pro MMA record (as of 28/12/2024) Fights 28 Wins 22 Finishes 19 KOs, 1 sub Losses 6 Draws 0

With McGregor back in training, and looking it sharp, it raises questions as to whether 'Notorious' is plotting a comeback — be it in MMA, or in boxing.

Conor McGregor Submits Sparring Partner