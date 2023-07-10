Conor McGregor has been out of UFC action for over two years now, but has been making sure to pass on his skills to the next generation including his son Conor McGregor Jr.

The UFC superstar broke his leg in a trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, and has yet to return to the octagon despite having confirmed his comeback fight will take place against Michael Chandler.

McGregor has travelled around the world in recent months as he continues to lead a lavish lifestyle including the likes of Ibiza, Las Vegas and many more exotic destinations.

And in a new video of the Irishman enjoying his time away from fighting, McGregor has been seen sharing a wholesome moment with son McGregor Jr on the beach with his family.

McGregor's return date has yet to be officially confirmed despite having filmed and completed the entire series of coaching series The Ultimate Fighter with his rival Chandler.

It is uncertain when the 34-year-old will be cleared to compete, given fighters are required to be enrolled in the USADA drug-testing pool for six months before any official fight.

He currently remains outside the programme which would suggest his comeback may now be delayed until 2024, unless he is able to exploit a loophole in the system.

UFC president Dana White is currently unsure what will happen but still remains hopeful that he will be back in the cage before the end of the year.

The promotion initially pencilled in a likely date in Sin City for December, but any official announcement has yet to be made despite both contenders suggesting it will still go down.

McGregor will be looking to reverse his form after losing three of his last four fights, and is hoping that another win or two can secure him a shot at the title at 170lb currently held by Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor's training with son

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor is once again on holiday, and is spending time with his family and children including partner Dee Devlin.

Despite intensifying speculation over his UFC future, it is clear McGregor does still have a burning passion for combat sports which has been shown during his recent vacation.

On the beach, McGregor made several posts on his Instagram as he appears to have his coaching mindset on given he recently went into the role during the latest season of TUF.

In a lengthy video, the 34-year-old has shown him practicing MMA striking with his son McGregor Jr who was punching the hands of his dad on a sunbed.

During the footage, he teaches his son how to put his hands up and defend himself from counter shots before helping him with his technique with straight shots.

WATCH: Conor McGregor spars with his son

He also works on his head movement with his father throwing high shots, and it is clear to see his son is very much enjoying his role as a fighter.

Given McGregor's son is so young, it is yet to be seen if he could emerge as a future talent, but it is clear to see the ex-champion intends to pass on his MMA wisdom to the next generation.

He will be hoping that his coaching form picks up having lost the first six coaching bouts of his latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, with the final episode due to air soon.