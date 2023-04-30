Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance at a bare-knuckle boxing show on Saturday evening - and ended up facing off in the ring with the winner of the main event before the night was done.

The 34-year-old UFC superstar, who hasn't fought inside the Octagon since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Porier nearly two years ago, was an unexpected visitor at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's (BKFC) pay-per-view event in Broomfield, Colorado.

The Irishman couldn't get enough of the action as he turned up to take in the main card, which was headlined by a scrap between former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold.

Per MMA Junkie, McGregor was on his feet for much of the show, with a bottle of his Proper No. 12 whiskey close at hand.

However, after Perry stopped Rockhold in the card's top bout, McGregor quickly went from being an enthusiastic ringside observer to the centre of attention.

Determined to make the most of his time on the microphone during his post-fight interview, victor Perry requested a face-off with McGregor in the middle of the BKFC ring - and 'Notorious' was quick to oblige.

The crowd went wild as McGregor made his way through the ropes. You can check out his exchange with Perry below.

Video: Conor McGregor faces off with Mike Perry at bare-knuckle boxing event

McGregor - who was holding a BKFC title belt over his shoulder - had no hesitation in going nose-to-nose with Perry before the pair exchanged words of mutual respect.

During their lively back-and-forth, McGregor insisted: "I'm in this game [referring to bare-knuckle boxing]. I'd fight you no problem."

The former unified UFC champion then bellowed directly into the microphone: "I'm never retired!"

Asked to give his thoughts on BKFC while in the ring, McGregor was full of praise for the organisation.

"It’s an incredible setup here, incredible matchmaking, incredible story telling. I had to come here," he stated. "I flew straight away. I was not going to miss this and it did not disappoint. All these fighters that step in here are warriors and all have my respect."

McGregor ended the interview by pointing to the BKFC belt he had grabbed before entering the ring and jokingly invited challenges from all comers.

"I’m into this game. I’m into this. I’ve already got the belt. How am I just showing up here and I’ve already got the belt? Come get it, baby. Come get the strap, baby."

When is Conor McGregor's next fight?

McGregor is set to square off with Michael Chandler when he returns to the UFC after the two rivals coached opposite one another on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV show.

However, no date has been set for their showdown and sparring footage taken from the television show recently left some fans concerned about his chances when the fight eventually does take place.

Realistically, McGregor has made enough money to never have to worry about fighting again, but his passionate cry about not being retired shows that his head is still very much in the game.

So lucrative is a bout with McGregor that the Irish star can pretty much name his opponent. Despite that, Perry was full of hope in his BKFC post-fight press conference that he would one day get to 'throw hands' with McGregor.

"What’s next for me? Conor McGregor,” Perry declared. "He likes to box, too. We can go throw hands. He gave me a faceoff. How cool was that? That’s what’s up!"