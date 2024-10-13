After it was announced last month that Michael Chandler would be moving on from his big-money fight against Conor McGregor to pursue a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, the Irish superstar’s next move has been unclear.

When Chandler’s contest against Oliveira was announced, UFC president Dana White claimed that Chandler could still be the opponent McGregor faces in his long-awaited UFC return but ‘Iron’ was going to be taking a fight first as he had had enough of waiting for the McGregor bout without ever competing. Just days after Chandler vs Oliveira was announced, White, in a TV interview, revealed that ‘The Notorious' was set to return in early 2025 and that he was very confident that this was going to happen.

After years of waiting for McGregor’s Octagon return, it seems that last night we finally got a definitive answer as to where and when the Irishman will be fighting next, as well as who his opponent will be.

Conor McGregor Claims he is Fighting Dan Hooker in his Return Fight

McGregor revealed the news in a brief interview at last night’s BKFC event in Spain

Close

Despite many fans getting themselves hyped up for Michael Chandler to be Conor McGregor’s UFC return opponent, ‘The Notorious’ has seemed to secure himself a fight which in terms of the UFC’s lightweight rankings, is a bigger and better fight for him. During a very brief interview with Donagh Corby of Bloody Elbow at last night’s BKFC event in Spain, McGregor exclusively revealed that he will be fighting #5 ranked lightweight contender, Dan Hooker in his return fight and the bout will take place in Saudi Arabia in February 2025.

“February 1, Saudi Arabia, Dan Hooker.”

Even though McGregor’s words over the years in relation to his fight dates have lost a lot of value, this statement from him certainly adds up as the UFC are indeed pencilled in for their first pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia early next year and Hooker has been campaigning for the fight following his impressive victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 which saw him enter the lightweight division’s top five.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has not fought in 1,191 days.

Dan Hooker is the Perfect Opponent for Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

Stylistically, McGregor vs Hooker looks set to be a very high level kickboxing fight

Despite Dan Hooker not having as much name value as Michael Chandler, this fight for Conor McGregor is arguably much better for him than the fight against Chandler. This is because despite Hooker currently finding himself inside the top five at lightweight, he is certainly beatable and has shown throughout his UFC career that he often crumbles in big pressure moments and there is no bigger pressure moment than stepping in the Octagon, live on pay per view against the biggest star in the sport, McGregor.

Not only is it an enticing fight for ‘The Notorious’ from a rankings perspective, it is also an enticing one stylistically. With the potential fight against Chandler, there was always going to be a big risk of a takedown which McGregor, historically has not dealt well with in his UFC career. However, Hooker is a very conventional kickboxer and there will likely be minimal threat of a takedown being shot. Despite that fact, Hooker is one of the most skilled strikers on the planet and could cause McGregor big problems.

Dan Hooker's MMA Record of 13/10/2024 36 Fights 24 Wins 12 Losses By Knockout 11 3 By Submission 7 3 By Decision 6 6

No official announcement has yet been made of a McGregor vs Hooker fight and there's always a chance that Conor's 'announcement' is a negotiating ploy. With that said, the fact he mentioned a definitive date and a location suggests that there could well be more to his comments than him simply trying to keep his name in the mix for a big fight.