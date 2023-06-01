Conor McGregor wanted to line up another fight to complete a trilogy of bouts with Dustin Poirier just days following his defeat at UFC 257.

New footage has emerged from the Irishman's recent Netflix documentary displaying the desperation of McGregor to line up this quickfire trilogy; it was eventually approved to take place in the summer of 2021.

Notorious struggled in the second fight with Poirier in Abu Dhabi, getting knocked out in the second round, and wanted to get back in the Octagon as early as May to avenge the defeat to the American.

The evidence for McGregor pushing for this third fight with Poirier has emerged from the recent Netflix documentary McGregor Forever.

McGregor desperately wanted Poirier trilogy fight

In the documentary, McGregor can be seen pushing for the trilogy fight along with then-agent Tim Simpson and his long-time manager Audie Attar.

Simpson had demanded a May or June date for the fight, with McGregor initially demanding that the fight be made a lightweight title fight following the decision of Khabib Nurmagomedov to vacate the belt.

During a scene in the documentary, it is witnessed that a four-word text was sent to president Dana White by the Dubliner, simply stating: “Rematch for the strap.”

However, a response from White regarding this is never shown in the documentary.

The trilogy fight was agreed to by the UFC and Poirier, but in July 2021 as the headline fight for UFC 264 without having the lightweight belt on the line.

The honour of fighting for the belt was given to Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, the latter losing this title fight, but he has since earned a big-money bout with McGregor scheduled for later this year; the expectation is that the fight will take place in December.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

This fight will see McGregor and Chandler face off in the Octagon following their latest clash as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. Both Chandler and McGregor will look to put defeats to Poirier behind them.

McGregor has had to recover from a broken leg suffered during the defeat to Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman will look to repair his reputation after a tough period following the loss of his belt in a defeat to Khabib, with McGregor hoping that this latest fight against Chandler will lead to more chances to fight for the lightweight belt and to once again hold this title.