Highlights Conor McGregor has not fought since July 2021 - over 1,000 days without a fight.

The Notorious last stepped foot inside the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier, but the bout was shortlived due to the Irishman breaking his leg in the very first round.

Now, speculation is rife about why he hasn't returned yet and what's taking the UFC so long to book his next fight.

Former lightweight and featherweight UFC champion Conor McGregor has not fought since the 10th of July 2021. That's nearly three full years since he competed and another more than four years since he's had his hand raised. Many have wondered what is keeping McGregor from the cage, especially since it seems clear he wants to fight again.

In August 2023, McGregor ranted about being kept from the Octagon. The comments came just weeks after the Irishman announced he'd return for the UFC's end-of-the-year event.

“They’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen,” McGregor said in a series of Twitter voice notes, which have all been deleted. “I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out, maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know."

Related Conor McGregor is the Most Drug Tested UFC Fighter in 2024 Conor McGregor has been tested more than any other UFC fighter in 2024, despite not having a return date or a fight in the books.

At the time, fans were under the impression McGregor was sidelined due to USADA testing issues. He seemed to blame the NSAC for the delay in another deleted voice note.

“The Nevada Athletic Commission, Bob Bennett [former NAC Executive Director] retired, may he un-retire. I go, ring Bob Bennett,” he said. “Tell him what’s the story, because I’m being kept from my livelihood here, and it turns out Bob Bennett is retired. I’m like, 'What the f***?'

Brendan Schaub: UFC Trying to Keep McGregor 'Under Wraps'

Now that the USADA issue is out of the way, we're still no closer to seeing an official fight announcement. McGregor and Michael Chandler both confirmed they were happy and settled on the 29th June, but the UFC refused to confirm the bout as official. UFC president Dana White said a fight announcement was coming, but the UFC was waiting for McGregor to finish his promotional obligations for the Road House remake.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: As of the 5th of April 2024, Conor McGregor has surpassed 1,000 days since his last UFC fight.

However, someone else has another theory, and it's a rather interesting one at that. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub says he thinks the UFC is trying to delay McGregor's free agency.

“There’s more to that story that we’re not getting,” he said on his podcast. “But it’s going be International Fight Week, Conor didn’t pull that out of his a**. It’s going to be Michael Chandler. I really think Conor just wants to do that one fight and then bounce, and make all the money fighting Manny Pacquiao, Jake Paul, and Nate Diaz in boxing or MMA in their own promotion in Dublin or wherever. That’s what’s going on there, UFC is trying to, you know, do what they do, and keep him under wraps. So, we’ll see what happens. To Dana’s defence, he also was like, 'The reason we didn’t announce the fight is like he’s doing all this promo for his movie.'"

He continued: "And he’s like, 'To do a movie tour promo, like, that takes all your attention. Now that that’s done, he’s going to go to a legit camp, and the fight will be announced.’ He’s like ‘We’re just waiting ’till this movie, you do their thing, and then we’ll piggyback on that, and you get a fight announcement.’ So I’d assume we get a fight announcement pretty soon."

Conor McGregor may not Re-Sign With UFC

McGregor has already said he has two fights left on his contract, but wasn't sure he would re-sign with the promotion when the time comes.

"Do we sign a new deal?" McGregor said in March. "Do I go? Am I a free agent? I love the UFC dearly. My heart is in the UFC -- my catalogue, my life. I love everyone in the company and all the fighters and all the events and all the shows and cards. I wish to continue this. How that looks, I have no clue."

Whatever the reason for the delay, we hope a fight is announced soon so all the speculation can be put to rest.