After making his acting debut in Road House, Conor McGregor now has his eyes set on making his long-awaited return to the UFC and has named three potential opponents.

The names dropped include a potential trilogy with Nate Diaz, a chance for redemption against Dustin Poirier, and an opportunity to settle a new emerging feud with Michael Chandler.

Mystic Mac has been out of action since suffering a leg fracture in July 2021 during his fight against Poirer at UFC 264. His recent form in the UFC has not been great either, with the fighter only managing to be victorious in four of his last eight occasions. However, the former two-weight champion is still easily one of the biggest names in the sport and will continue to generate excitement regardless.

Who Could Conor McGregor Fight

Michael Chandler

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA, the Notorious didn’t shy away from future opponents, name-dropping what he thinks would be exciting potential match-ups.

“[Michael] Chandler, of course, I would assume that would be the first one.”

Michael “Iron” Chandler is a former three-time lightweight champion in Bellator and made his switch to the UFC in 2021. His UFC career has been a bit of a rollercoaster to say the least, acquiring just two wins out of a potential five. However, his most recent loss was to Dustin Poirer, a similar foe to McGregor, whose last two fights have been losses against him. The American is currently ranked as the 11th best MMA lightweight and a fight against the Irishman could skyrocket either fighter up the rankings and closer to a title fight. Both will be looking to climb back up the rankings and rectify their losses against Poirer.

Nate Diaz

Next on Conor McGregor’s list was none other than Nate Diaz. Known for their viral press runs and trash talk to one another, the two have already faced one another twice in the UFC, with each having one win. The first clash between the two was at UFC 196, where Diaz won via a rear naked choke in the final minute of the second round. Just four months later, however, the two met again at UFC 202, with McGregor coming out victorious via decision, making it one apiece.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has a 49% strike accuracy in his UFC career.

Almost eight years on, is it time for the trilogy to be completed? Reports have suggested that this fight has been on the cards for a while now, with both fighters keen on the match up. UFC fans and Conor McGregor believe it’s time, with this fight already building up lots of hype in the fighting community.

Dustin Poirier

The final name to be mentioned was Dustin Poirier, a fighter McGregor has fought three times, winning once and losing twice. In their first fight at UFC 178, McGregor won thanks to an impressive display that saw him TKO Poirier in just the first round. Six years later, the pair met again, headlining at UFC 257. This time, the American came out on top, sending an array of punches that forced the TKO in the second round. The third instalment saw McGregor stand awkwardly towards the end of the first round, fracturing his leg and forcing the bout to end prematurely. This resulted in Poirier obtaining the win, but due to the injury happening accidentally without Poirier’s input, the validity of the win is unclear.

The Diamond recently fought at UFC 299 and managed a terrific comeback victory against Benoit Saint-Denis via KO. McGregor commented on this, saying: “It was good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win at the weekend, that makes this the quadrilogy – we’ll say the ‘real trilogy’, [that would] really to finish it and put an end to it, that is a huge bout right now… I anticipated that the result would go that way, and I was happy to see it, and that’s a great one for sure.”

McGregor states that this fight would be ‘the real trilogy’, implying that he also agrees that their last ‘trilogy’ fight didn’t end fairly and therefore did not close the book on their feud. Undoubtedly, this would be a great match-up that would generate a lot of excitement and allow for McGregor to gain his redemption after his unlucky fate in their previous fight.

