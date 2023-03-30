Conor McGregor has released some new sparring footage of him working out on ESPN's Ultimate Fighter series.

The footage, shown on McGregor's Instagram account, shows him putting the young up-and-comers through their paces.

Accompanying the video, he says: "I love fighting so dearly. I had a great experience coaching and training with a solid crew of young athletes on @espn's @ultimatefighter! Alongside my long time, all time, all star team! Airing May 20th everywhere. @ufc."

It will be the second time that McGregor will be involved with the series, having previously coached in the 2015 version, when a team led by him came up against a squad coached by Urijah Faber.

Some of the comments on the post, however, may suggest the Notorious One may have to put some more time in himself, with regard to his own technique.

"Conor catches kicks and doesn't know what to do with them. Somebody should teach him some Thai sweeps and dumps."

"Mac leaves himself wide open for a left roundhouse to the head."

"Keep your top hand higher and you won't get caught by kicks."

McGregor also came under fire in the comments for appearing to be a little slow in the session video.

"Looks like he's lost some pep."

"Too slow, the weight he is carrying, maybe when he drops a few pounds he might be quicker."

"He's breathing reallllly heavy at the end."

It wasn't all negative, however, with other comments highlighting a clean uppercut which the Irishman connected with.

"That uppercut was perfect."

"That uppercut, TIL THIS DAY."

"Lead uppercut was money, beautiful shot."

Conor McGregor's tough spell

McGregor has endured a tough couple of years, first losing to, and suffering a broken leg, against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, then in January this year he was knocked off his bike in a collision with a car.

Conor McGregor looks absolutely jacked in latest photo

The latest season of the ESPN show The Ultimate Fighter sees teams led by McGregor and Michael Chandler square off in bantamweight and lightweight division matchups, before the two coaches clash after the series concludes.

McGregor has spoken of his respect for Chandler ahead of the season, going so far as to say he considers him a friend.

"I've got no issues with him at all. I think he's a good fighter. Coaching against him, I'm interested to see his coaching style. He's more of an athlete type of guy than a technical martial artist. I know he's got some skills in the wrestling department, and he's got some skills overall. But as far as the small, finer details, I'm interested to see."