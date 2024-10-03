A video of sporting legend Conor McGregor, 36, trying some UFC moves on Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka on the pitch after the north Londoners’ 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night has gone viral. The winger could be heard shouting: “Be careful. Be careful, man!”

Mikel Arteta’s side - thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and their aforementioned star boy, Saka – cruised to a comfortable victory on home turf against the Ligue 1 juggernauts, but plenty of fans are reacting to McGregor’s post-match antics with a fan favourite.

Having pulled out of his most recent fight with Michael Chandler due to a toe injury, the Notorious One is enjoying some down-time and managed to find himself in attendance for Arsenal’s latest venture on the European stage – and his post-match interaction with Saka has gone viral.

McGregor Tries UFC Moves on Saka Post-Match

Despite being a hardcore Manchester United fan, McGregor was in attendance for the Gunners’ dispatch of the French giants as the former continued their unbeaten streak in the 2024/25 campaign across all competitions.

After the match had finished and the Emirates Stadium was beginning to look empty, McGregor and Saka took the pitch and, after roleplaying as a footballer, the former showed the latter some of his best UFC moves, such as his ferocious leg kicks and attempts to grapple him to the ground.

That said, the Irishman was obviously going easy on the Hale End graduate. Saka, perhaps scared for his life that a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion, could be heard saying: “Be careful. Be careful, man!”

Elsewhere, McGregor, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential fighters in the world, impressed Saka and his teammate, Declan Rice, with some left-footed passes across the Emirates Stadium turf, despite pulling out of his recent fight with a broken toe.

Although Dana White, the CEO and President of the UFC, has claimed that McGregor will return to the Octagon in 2025, it seems as if the fighter himself is enjoying his time away from the sport, linking up with some of the biggest stars in football -Saka and Rice, in particular.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Real Madrid (18) have kept more clean sheets than Arsenal (17) since the start of 2024.

Arsenal’s Brilliant Start to 24/25 Champions League Campaign

The Gunners remain unbeaten in all competitions

What Arteta and his entourage will be vying for this season is a trophy. Despite running Manchester City to the wire in back-to-back Premier League seasons, they have been unsuccessful in their pursuit thus far – but a season-long injury to Rodri has boosted their chances of glory.

From a Champions League perspective, both Arsenal and PSG both came into Tuesday’s game unbeaten throughout the season – but only the former reigned victorious in north London.

Arsenal - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 05/10/24 / 15:00 Southampton (H) Premier League 19/10/24 / 17:30 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 22/10/24 / 20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk (H) Champions League 27/10/24 / 16:30 Liverpool (H) Premier League 30/10/24 / 19:45 Preston North End (A) League Cup

Of course, that result has boosted Arsenal’s more-than-impressive start to the new campaign, especially in a new-looking Champions League. After drawing their first game 0-0 with Serie A side Atalanta, they now sit on four points after two outings in Europe’s premier club competition.