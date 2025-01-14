Conor McGregor did not pass up the opportunity to troll his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov by following the Instagram account of the airline that kicked the latter off of its plane in a bizarre incident.

The animosity between the pair is seemingly still alive, years after their infamous bout at UFC 229, where Khabib defeated the Irishman to retain his UFC lightweight belt before a fight broke out between the two fighters and their supporting casts after the main event was over.

While the events of 2018 are well in the past, McGregor, in a move befitting of his trolling character, could not resist the chance to troll the former Russian fighter by following the Instagram account of Frontier Airlines, who caught the attention of the mixed martial arts world in an incident that saw Khabib be forced to leave their plane due to a disagreement with one of their flight attendants.

Khabib Removed From Frontier Flight

The Russian star was asked to move seats, before he was later escorted off the plane

The incident, which has been caught on video, saw the flight attendant ask the former champion to move from his exit row seat or to leave the plane and re-book on a different flight. As the conversation continued, another staff member arrived and Khabib eventually left the plane, re-booking on a different flight to take him to his original destination of Los Angeles. From what could be heard, the reason that the flight attendant gave to Khabib was that the flight attendants didn't feel comfortable with him sitting in the exit row, though, Khabib didn't think that was fair to him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's professional MMA record (as of 14/01/25) 29 fights 29 wins 0 losses By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

McGregor's action has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some enjoying the classic bit of social media shenanigans that the Irishman is known for doing. Others didn't see the humourous side, however, and have called out the Irishman for being petty towards the man who defeated him.

The Irishman was not the only one from Team McGregor to spark attention to The Eagle's problem, as the Irishman's cornerman from the Khabib fight, Dillon Danis, accused the Russian of terrorism links and that he should be on a no-flight list. Danis was one of the key people involved in the brawl that escalated after the Khabib-McGregor fight ended.

What Has Been Said About Khabib Flight Incident

Both Khabib and the airline have since made statements