Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken aim at three of his rivals as speculation increases over whether he will ever return to the Octagon.

'Notorious' last competed in the UFC in July 2021, breaking his leg during his second consecutive defeat to Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irishman has teased fights against near enough everyone, and was set to fight Michael Chandler last year, but he pulled out after suffering a toe injury during his training camp.

Despite his lack of fighting, the 36-year-old continues to stay busy by taking shots at his rivals on social media.

McGregor took to Instagram to open fire on Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Ilia Topuria, comparing his number of knockouts with his rivals'.

He said: "3 little staph infections. #KOKINGMACGREGOR,” as he boasted his 19 knockouts compared to Khabib's eight, Topuria's six, and Makhachev's five.

Conor McGregor's Feud With Khabib Continues

It seems like it mainly stems from the Irishman's side

McGregor's feud with Khabib appears as if it will never die. Years after their fight in 2019, which had one of the most intense and personal build-ups in UFC history, the tension still remains.

Khabib has already proved he has the better of McGregor, winning their 2019 contest with relative ease. However, the Irishman has always been seemingly interested in fighting one of his top proteges, Makhachev. The lightweight champion has only lost once in his 28-fight MMA career - in his second bout in the UFC - but since then has won 26 fights in a row, defending his title five times after initially defeating Charles Oliveira for it.

'Notorious' held the lightweight championship after defeating Eddie Alvarez in 2016 before losing it because of his inactivity. The Irishman entered the UFC as a featherweight and quickly rose to stardom in the division - famously beating Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to claim the belt.