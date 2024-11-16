UFC superstar Conor McGregor lost a staggering sum on Friday night after betting on the controversial fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The Irishman has been on quite the run on winning bets this year, successfully predicting that Spain would win Euro 2024 and Argentina would win the Copa America, among a number of other well-judged wagers.

McGregor's radar was well and truly off when it came to the clash between Paul and Tyson at AT&T Stadium, though. The heavyweight legend was up against it from the very beginning, with the 58-year-old seeking to overcome a 31-year age gap to upset the social media sensation.

For understandable reasons, Tyson entered the contest as a significant underdog. That seemingly didn't worry 'The Notorious' as he piled money on the New York native to get the victory in brutal fashion.

Conor McGregor has Deleted his Tweet About his Bet on Tyson

The UFC legend has scrubbed the wager from his timeline

The former two-division champion was clearly confident that 'Iron Mike' would get the job done, as he put Tyson to win by knockout in a double with Jon Jones to stop Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday night. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor confirmed that he had put $1 million on the two-part wager.

In throwing his financial backing behind Tyson, Conor was hoping - like millions of others - that the iconic heavyweight could roll back the years and deliver a ferocious knockout just as he did in his prime.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

It wasn't to be, though, and McGregor likely quickly realised that he had made a seven-figure mistake as soon as the action had been going for a few minutes. Tyson tried to start fast, but failed to land many punches of consequence. As soon as Paul upped his workrate in the third round, Mike looked on the brink of being stopped.

To his credit, Tyson survived to see the final bell. However, he arguably has Paul to thank for that, as the controversial Ohio-born star admitted afterwards that he didn't want to see Mike get hurt - and ignored requests from his corner to pick up the pace later in the fight.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson's defeat to Jake Paul marks the first time he has ever lost a decision in his 59-fight professional career.

There's every chance that Jones will be successful in taking out Miocic at UFC 309, but it's all too late for McGregor now. As Tyson failed to KO Paul, Conor's cash is long gone.