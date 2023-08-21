Highlights McGregor's proposed fight against Michael Chandler is unlikely to happen in December, leaving fans worried about the UFC star's future.

McGregor hasn't competed in the UFC since his injury in July 2021 and has yet to undergo the required drug testing to fight again.

Fans are concerned about McGregor's current state, as he has been seen drinking and his recent voice notes have raised questions about his eligibility and training.

Conor McGregor has said his proposed fight against Michael Chandler 'doesn't look like it's going to happen in December,' as his latest Twitter voice notes have left fans worried about the UFC star.

The Notorious hasn't competed in the UFC since fracturing his tibia and fibula during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. It was originally planned that McGregor would make his long anticipated comeback against Chandler at the end of this year after competing against the American as coaches of The Ultimate Fighter. That doesn't seem as though it is going to materialise, however, despite McGregor claiming he is ready to fight.

What did Conor McGregor say in voice notes?

"I'm ready, I'm ready. I wanted an announcement December 16, I've given everything, so you know it's not going to happen, it doesn't look like it's going to happen", McGregor said. "Anyway I hold the power here, I'm just going to keep doing my thing. I'm in a great spot, and I'll see yous all soon, f****** early next year, hopefully. Please someone, Ari my man I'm ready, December 16 I'm if anyone wants dough."

Video: Conor McGregor's voice note in full

This would suggest the Irishman has sorted out his problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, who previously stated that they wanted McGregor to undergo six months of drug tests before he fights again, although the UFC superstar argued that he should only be required to complete two tests. However, as of August 2023, McGregor was yet to re-enter USADA's testing pool and has therefore missed the cut-off to fight this year, seemingly.

This all came after the Irishman's recovery from his injury at UFC 264, where he has bulked up considerably and hasn't been tested during his 23 months away from the Octagon. Fans are eager to see McGregor's comeback and were excited by a potential fight against Chandler, who has shown himself to be a true warrior during his time in the UFC so far, after what has been the former two-weight division world champion's longest ever absence from the sport without competing.

The weight catchment of the fight was also yet to be decided, with some expecting the bout to take place at 170, which would be Chandler's first fight at that weight, as McGregor has previously spoken about trying to become the first three-weight world champion in the UFC's history.

A victory, then, over Chandler at 170 would possibly set him on the path to face current welterweight champion and Brit Leon Edwards. The fight could have also taken place at the pair's, certainly Chandler's, most natural weight of 155 where the American was a three-time champion at Bellator and McGregor famously knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

Having said that, however, McGregor recently revealed his three-fight plan for the near future, with Chandler being up first, and then fights against Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz. That, though, now looks like a pipedream, especially after the Irishman's recent voice notes on social media.

Before this Twitter outburst, the 'Notorious' had only a week earlier while attending Anthony Joshua's fight spoke to talkSPORT and defiantly claimed he would be fighting Chandler this year.

Chandler seemed less convincing, however, when he said this: “It's happening in December? I’m not holding my breath. But you know I’m ready,” Chandler said on ESPN’s "DC & RC".

In reality, it has all been a bit of a circus act trying to get McGregor back into the Octagon, for one reason or another, and truthfully deep down fans didn't really believe the Irishman would be back anytime soon, especially after such a horrific injury. Along with the disappointment with the fight, and chances of McGregor competing this year seemingly off, fans are also worried about the state that McGregor appears to be in.

UFC fans are worried about Conor McGregor

Since he started promoting his Proper 12 Irish Stout, McGregor has constantly appeared on social media and in public drinking, which has triggered a worry for fans about his eligibility to fight again and train purposefully.

One fan commented under a re-post of his Twitter voice note: "Worrying what's happening with Conor, hope he's good, what he did for the UFC benefited everyone in and around it."

"This is so heartbreaking," another fan commented under his tweet, while another said: "Such a sad sight to see one of my personal all-time favourite fighters reduced to this, someone needs to help Conor."

"Someone close to him needs to do something urgently," "Pretty sad to listen to. Dude needs help," and "I'm not his biggest fan but this reminds me of Tyson Fury" were just a few more replies from fans to his latest voice note.

Some fans have taken these voice notes and other social media outbursts as signs that the Irishman isn't going to be fighting again in the UFC anytime soon. Chandler also has his own beliefs as to why the fight is yet to be announced and given the go ahead, stating the USADA drug testing issue as a factor.

"That’s definitely one aspect of it, obviously,” he said. “Is he training? I don’t know how much he’s training. We see him on boats more than we see him hitting bags. For me, you know I’m ready. You know I’m always staying in shape. I am 37 now, so I’m trying to keep my diet a little bit more dialled in so I can stay a little bit more ripped, look like a professional athlete.”

The American has also recited himself to not getting the big money fight this year and concluded fans may have to wait until next year.

“If it could happen by the end of the year, that would be phenomenal,” Chandler said. “But if it spills over into 2024, either way, the most exciting guy in the sport, myself, versus the biggest star in the sport, and the greatest comeback in combat sports history, people are going to tune in, and we’re going to put butts on seats.”

It looks as though, despite McGregor's supposedly best efforts and Chandler's wishes, one of the most anticipated comebacks in sport is being put on ice for now, and the McGregor show won't be back in town until the new year at the earliest.