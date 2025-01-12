Conor McGregor inadvertently landed a body kick during a pub league soccer match in Ireland on Saturday, the 11th of January.

It was not long before social media users posted footage of the match online, and, through various clips, fans mercilessly mocked the former two-time UFC champion for some of his apparently questionable touches on the ball.

McGregor is a renowned soccer fan, attended the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia alongside Vladimir Putin, and has been seen sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo at various football events through the years. It is, therefore, no surprise to see him play recreational soccer. What is a surprise, to some fans on X, at least, is how bad he is at it.

Conor McGregor Landed a Body Kick in The Match

Fans lampooned McGregor's abilities on social media