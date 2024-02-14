Highlights Conor McGregor's long absence from the UFC is primarily due to his recovery from a severe leg injury, similar to the cases of Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.

McGregor's financial stability and busy lifestyle, including movie projects and his own businesses, make it less likely for him to prioritise returning to the UFC.

While it remains uncertain if McGregor will return, unexpected events have occurred in the combat sports world, suggesting that anything is possible in 2024.

It has been nearly three years since the Notorious One Conor McGregor stepped foot into the Octagon for the UFC, and with the constant rumours of a return that never happens starting to annoy fans, Dana White has spoken out on the real reason why the Irishman still hasn't returned to action.

It was the 10th of July when Conor McGregor was staring down Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, hoping to avenge his loss from six months prior. Unfortunately for him, however, his night ended on the canvas as he broke his left leg, a fractured tibia to be precise. It was that night that McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon. With it being three long years of recovery and return rumours, fans are starting to question if they will ever see the Irishman fight again.

With just two months until UFC 300, fans had started to fantasy book a Conor McGregor return a long time ago. It seemed like the perfect way to return, the historic 300th UFC PPV event, but as has been the theme of McGregor's return, it sadly won't happen. Speaking to Kevin Lole, Dana White has finally come out to speak about why an impending return hasn't happened yet.

Dana White issues latest on Conor McGregor

Recovering from his serious leg injury

"First of all, he is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you can come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out for when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it?"

Chris Weidman was fighting at UFC 261 when his leg snapped after a shin kick to his opponent. It took Weidman nearly two-and-a-half years to return. Anderson Silva's case was ironically against Weidman, where Silva threw a kick that ended up breaking his leg. The Brazilian didn't return until over a year later.

McGregor's luxurious lifestyle

White, trying to reinforce the severity of McGregor's injuries with these examples, also mentioned how McGregor's change in lifestyle has made doing business with the Notorious One just that much harder.

"Conor McGregor doesn't need the f****** money. So, when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. Khabib doesn't need the money, Khabib retired. Conor McGregor has a movie coming out, he's got businesses he's building, it's a completely different dynamic when you're dealing with a guy who has this kind of money."

Conor McGregor is set to star, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, in Roadhouse, a 2024 release that reimagines the 1989 classic. McGregor also runs numerous pubs and restaurants in the Dublin area, as well as running his very successful whiskey brand 'Proper 12.'

Clearly a very busy man, it could be that McGregor simply doesn't have the time to do a full training camp with so many outside happenings in his life, or as White is referring to, it could simply be that he just doesn't need the UFC anymore, as he has made his living.

Whether or not McGregor returns, it is still unknown, but with Tyson Fury's boxing match being postponed, and The Rock seemingly returning to wrestle for the WWE, stranger things have happened in the combat sports world in 2024.