Conor McGregor remains unimpressed with both rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett, and the entire division that he has left behind, since he has not fought in the UFC for almost four years, when he suffered brutal back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

In his absence, Pimblett has not only become the new kid on the block, but one with a huge, built-in fan-base. He's also justifying his hype as he's on a tear, defeating Tony Ferguson, King Green, and Michael Chandler with ease. His latest win, on the 12th of April in the co-main event at UFC 314, was arguably the signature victory of his career to date.

Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA record (as of 15/04/25) 26 fights 23 wins 3 losses By knockout 7 0 By submission 10 1 By decision 6 2

Though McGregor recognizes improvement, he did not seem too moved when commenting about the fight, and its role in the overall landscape at 155 pounds.

McGregor put the entire lightweight division on blast