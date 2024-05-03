Highlights Conor McGregor has taken to social media to react to Ryan Garcia's failed drugs test after his fight with Devin Haney.

The UFC fighter did not hold back, with people calling his tweet 'the most savage in Twitter history.'

McGregor has since removed the tweet, but screenshots have been grabbed.

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to send a brutal message to Ryan Garcia after the boxer tested positive for the performance-enhancing anabolic agent Ostarine on the day before and the day after his win over Devin Haney last month in New York City, according to a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) letter sent to both parties.

Garcia has 10 days to request that his B-sample be tested. Garcia’s A-sample also reportedly screened positive for 19-Norandrosterone, though its presence is being confirmed by carbon isotope ratio testing.

Ostarine is used to aid performance by helping athletes build muscle mass and enhance their rate of fat loss and also to increase stamina and recovery ability. It has been on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list since 2008 and in 2022 was listed as an anabolic agent by WADA.

The Aftermath of Ryan Garcia's Failed Drugs Test

Garcia and Devin Haney have both reacted to the news, as well as promoter Eddie Hearn

Garcia has repeatedly defended himself, however, insisting: "Everybody knows that I don't cheat. I have never taken a steroid. ... I don't even know where to get steroids. ... I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat his ass."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The judges' scorecards for Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney were 115-109, 114-110, and 112-112.

In a statement to ESPN, Haney responded to Garcia's positive tests, saying that it's "unfortunate" he used performance-enhancing drugs and he "owes the fans an apology."

"We learned about this situation not too long ago, and it's unfortunate Ryan cheated and disrespected both the fans and the sport of boxing by fighting dirty and breaking positive not once, but twice. Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don't play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up! People die in this sport. This isn't a joking matter."

Conor McGregor's Now-Deleted Tweet About Ryan Garcia

The UFC star did NOT hold back

McGregor clearly had some frustrations to vent regarding the Garcia situation, and he pulled no punches on X.

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This Ostarine, it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this, I'll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar, I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each. Hotel, black forge inn the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little Ostarine heads. I'll ride you both like yous are ostriches. Wtf is up? What do you think you are at? If I was Haney's dad you'd be dead no matter what for doing that. Crazy. What the f*** happened to you, you little fool? Get your head together cos I'm gonna smash it in with elbows if you don't. Fair play Devin, well done. Your performance has just become even more heroic! Bravo GET YOUR HEAD TOGETHER OR KILL YOURSELF."

The controversy has certainly seen McGregor change his tune as, before the controversy played out, he posted congratulating Garcia on the victory and heaping praise on him.