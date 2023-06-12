Conor McGregor believes he can still hold the most UFC KO's in history, but the man with the record certainly doesn't.

McGregor is set to make his comeback to the UFC this year against Michael Chandler as part of the promotion's latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

The Irishman's form has significantly declined having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier twice in his last four UFC fights.

However, he still believes he can return to the top and has set a brand-new target.

Conor McGregor wants to make KO history

McGregor's confidence has forever been a reason why he shot to fame as arguably the UFC's biggest superstar.

And despite not being at the peak of his powers recently, the 34-year-old still has an eye for glory.

He wrote on Twitter: “Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13 KO’s. Him and 'The Beast' Derrick Lewis are tied.

“I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.”

McGregor has recorded some of the best highlight-reel KO's during his UFC career including his quickfire stoppage of Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

However, he only currently has two fights remaining on his UFC deal and could struggle to find four more big stoppages before calling time on his MMA career.

He has even teased a switch back to the boxing ring after losing to Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, where he has already called out Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Matt Brown claps back at Conor McGregor

Brown was quick to fire back on his on Twitter account, responding: "You can fight me for it."

He then launched a new assault on the former two-weight champion, adding in an interview with Believe You Me Podcast: "Conor, I think he's lost like four or his last five. He hasn't f***ng done nothing.

"'He was amazing. I give him props for all that he did, but at this point, he's a bum. That's f****ing bum life to me. All that money don't make you not a bum.

"You're still a bum to me, bro. When you step in the cage, you're still a bum to me."

The UFC teased McGregor's return date will now be in December after the promotion booked the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the final month of the year.

However, fans are continuing to show concern about his behaviour outside the cage, with many believing his money and fame could jeopardise his comeback.