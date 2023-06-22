No concrete date has yet been set for Conor McGregor's UFC return, but he is still keeping himself sharp if recent training footage is anything to go by.

The Notorious One has reunited with his old Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis for a sparring session. The pair previously trained together in 2016, as Danis helped McGregor prepare for his bout with Nate Diaz in 2016, at UFC 202.

What is currently happening with Conor McGregor?

McGregor has recently landed himself in hot waters after the controversies following his appearance at a Miami Heat game in the NBA finals. To make matters worse, the former champion reportedly missed the deadline to enter the USADA testing pool to be eligible to compete in 2023. Following the news, the Irishman has received severe backlash from fans for not putting in the effort to make the return this year possible.

Conor McGregor teases WWE switch after huge news breaks

While things may look bleak at the moment, there is a possibility that McGregor could still return later this year and face The Ultimate Fighter rival Michael Chandler.

While many assume he missed the USADA enrolment deadline, there’s a chance that he did not. There is also a provision to grant him an exemption from the six-month waiting period before competing (which USADA claims McGregor isn’t eligible for).

The footage shows both Danis and McGregor a little rusty, especially the former, who appeared to freeze for about a second after throwing an overhead right.

Danis has had some controversy of his own follow him in his career. He was part of McGregor's team that got into a post-fight altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, even getting a couple of blows in himself. This led to him being suspended for seven months, and also fined $7,500.

At UFC 268, he was ejected from Madison Square Garden in New York, after getting into an altercation with Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib's manager.

He was also set to go into a boxing match with YouTuber KSI in January this year, before this was cancelled due to claims that Danis was 'underprepared, and with no coach.'

Despite the controversies in his career, Danis and McGregor have remained friends ever since 2016, when they first came together.

McGregor tweeted after the session: “Good sparring today at Church Street with Dillon Danis. NYC Underground Kings, word to Eddie [Alvarez]. You think you know. You have no idea. Onwards we go! #smile #check #soon.”

McGregor went on to give a shoutout to Danis via Instagram also: “Great work lad, see ya tomorrow. P twelve bells,” wrote McGregor along with a picture of the two in training.

Despite fallings out in the past, the pair have remained close.