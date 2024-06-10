Highlights Conor McGregor makes his UFC return on the 30th of June against Michael Chandler, with the winner potentially setting up a lightweight title fight in the future.

Ali Abdelaziz, manager of Islam Makhachev, has already hinted at a possible McGregor vs Makhachev fight, believing it could elevate the current champion's career.

Despite McGregor's recent losses, a win over Chandler could reignite talks of a title fight.

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the UFC on the 30th of June when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, and a win for the Irishman could set him up for a possible title fight in the lightweight division.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently did an interview with Submission Radio and alluded to the idea of a match-up between McGregor and the current lightweight champion Makhachev. Talking about the idea, Abdelaziz said: “It’s a crazy sport, Conor might go in there (and) knockout Chandler in the first round, and then you know he’s one of the biggest stars in the sport. Like him or hate him, he is. If he tells the UFC ‘Hey, I want a title shot, Islam wants a title shot’- that can be your next title shot, Islam is not going to say no to this fight."

When asked if a fight with McGregor would have a similar effect on Makhachev as it did on Khabib Nurmagomedov, in terms of highlighting what the current lightweight champion has achieved in his career, Abdelaziz responded ‘absolutely.’ Abdelaziz is also Khabib’s manager, so will know how much of an impact the McGregor fight had in highlighting Khabib’s achievements, as he finished his career with a 29-0-0 record. Makhachev has also had an incredibly successful career. His current record is 26-1-0, after he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission in round 5 at UFC 302. He is also, of course, the current lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor Back in UFC Title Picture

The potential fight between the two seems a shock given the fact that McGregor has lost his last two fights, both to Poirier, who Makhachev recently defeated. A big win over Chandler, however, would certainly get many talking about a possible title fight for McGregor somewhere down the line, but many others would then feel other lightweight fighters like Arman Tsarukyan have been hard done by. Tsarukyan has won his last four fights and has a current record of 22-3-0. No one can deny, though, that McGregor would bring in more numbers and, therefore, more money.

McGregor’s fight against Khabib in 2018 is still the biggest in UFC history with 2.4 million pay-per-view buyers. If the fight between McGregor and Makhachev were to take place, both fighters would be looking to break that record.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Of course, for any of this talk to continue, McGregor will have to defeat Michael Chandler later this month. Chandler also hasn’t fought in over a year, with his last match-up being a defeat against Poirier, as well, in November 2022. Chandler goes into the fight with a record of 23-8-0 compared to the 22-6-0 record that McGregor holds.

Many will be rooting for a McGregor victory, so they can possibly see him in the spotlight of a title fight yet again, or so they can make money from him being in another title fight. There will be some fans, though, hoping for a Chandler victory to silence the talk of a McGregor versus Makhachev match-up so that other contenders such as Tsarukyan are given a shot at the title.

Either way, it’s likely that McGregor will once again draw in lots of viewers for another fight, and where else better to host it than Las Vegas. McGregor faces Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June at 7pm local time, which is 3am on the 30th of June UK time.