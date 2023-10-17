Highlights Conor McGregor's matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 was an epic battle that fans still reminisce about despite McGregor's defeat.

A recent clip shows Khabib faking a takedown in round two before landing a clean shot to McGregor's chin, knocking him down.

This moment humbled McGregor, as he had underestimated Khabib's power and fighting skills, showcasing the incredible prowess of Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor is someone we haven't seen inside the Octagon now for over two years, but he certainly stays in the news for reasons outside of fighting. With his antics, it is sometimes easier to forget about some of the epic battles he took on during his time with the UFC.

Winner or loser, McGregor was pure entertainment every time he set foot in the Octagon, with fans reminiscing over old fights in the hope that one day we will see the return of the Irishman. Maybe it will finally happen in 2024...

One of his most famous bouts, which ended in defeat, was the matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, where a recent clip has been doing the rounds, reminding fans just how epic this battle was for a number of reasons.

Career Stats Conor McGregor Height 5'8/172.7 cm Reach 74"/188 cm Record 22-6 (19 KOs) KO Ratio 86% Best Win Jose Aldo Last Fight TKO defeat v Dustin Poirier - July 2021

Technique breakdown of Khabib's monster shot on Conor McGregor

The clip shows a breakdown of an early part of round two, with the pair facing off against each other, waiting for a slight lapse in judgment from their opponent. Khabib is seen faking a takedown, of which he attempted in round one, before striking McGregor with a clean shot to the chin, which knocked the Irishman down.

People have been quick to deem this moment a humbling experience for Notorious, who was in the prime of his fame and confidence ahead of this bout. In the build up to the fight, McGregor was consistent with his thoughts that Khabib had no power and was just a wrestler, so when he was dropped to the mat by a punch, his whole demeanour changed.

The fascinating part of this clip is when it cuts back to round one, where you see some explanation for why McGregor may have been duped by the second round fake. Khabib is shown doing an identical stance in round one, and does the exact same head movement going in for the takedown on McGregor's lower body. The Irishman reads the takedown and does enough to then get Khabib into a crotch lock and nullify the attack.

Round two then comes along, and the clips shows a play by play of Khabib attempting the exact same move, only this time, a split second decision is made which changes the outcome. Right as Khabib goes in for the takedown, McGregor's hands and body are preparing to defend that, leaving him vulnerable. In this split second, the Russian sees the hands away from his opponent's face and takes advantage with a stunner to the chin.

Humbling McGregor here was the narrative, and it certainly looks that way, as the sheer shock on his face is plain to see after being rocked by the chin shot. In his mind, the action from Khabib was identical to that of round one, so in the eyes of McGregor he was doing everything right. This is why perhaps fans should not see this as a humbling moment for an arrogant McGregor, but more a sign of the incredible fighting prowess of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Video: Khabib's incredible technique to 'humble' Conor McGregor

This is UFC at its finest, with two of the greats going at it in a tactical battle of the highest order. Margins are so slim in a sport like this, and it comes down to mental strength just as much as raw physical power. Let's hope McGregor can return to the Octagon in the near future, as clips like this are a reminder of the entertainment that he brings every time.

With Khabib now retired, we will unfortunately never see these two face off again, but the Nurmagomedov family influence remains strong, with Khabib's cousins Umar and Abubakar both part of the UFC.