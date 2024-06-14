Highlights Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight officially canceled, leaving fans disappointed.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is officially OFF, it has been confirmed.

UFC 303 on the 29th of June was set to play host to the long-awaited return of Notorious Conor McGregor, but the news we all feared has been confirmed; the fight is no more.

Rumors and doubts about the fight started when the UFC pulled the plug on the Dublin press conference on the 3rd of June with very little notice. After it was postponed, the Irishman himself took to social media to confirm that it was scrapped due to numerous obstacles in its way.

Despite McGregor's brief statement, though, nothing more was posted about the cancelation, leaving more questions than answers, and also raising serious doubts about the fight itself at the end of the month.It wasn't just the press conference postponement, however, that raised eyebrows.

The UFC's social media activity seemed suspicious, with them removing content on YouTube and making videos private so that the public couldn't view them. It wasn't just the UFC, though, that was acting strange on socials, as Michael Chandler also started posting plenty of cryptic messages online, hinting that something wasn't right.More to follow.