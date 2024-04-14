Highlights Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th after months of speculation.

McGregor needs to regroup and prove himself after a long period since his last fight in 2021.

The bout will be a five-round main event.

The fight we have all been waiting for has finally been announced. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor will be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June. The fight was finally confirmed after months of speculation, during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news, stating that the fight will take place at 170 pounds and be a five-round contest. McGregor had previously indicated a desire to return to action over three rounds, but that apparently won't be the case.

Dana White Confirms McGregor Vs Chandler for UFC 303

Irish superstar to fight for first time in nearly three years

McGregor and Chandler have been pitted to fight next ever since appearing as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. But the fight never materialized due to a very public battle with USADA not granting McGregor an exemption for drug testing. The ordeal got so serious that the UFC eventually ended its contract with USADA and went with a new drug testing program.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are Finally Booked to Fight After TUF 31

Rivals will finally settle the score on International Fight Week

The pair were rumored to be appearing on the December 2023 end-of-the-year card but that fight never panned out. Then, McGregor went on a public rant saying he was being kept from fighting.

“They’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen,” McGregor said in a series of Twitter voice notes which have since been deleted. “I’m ready, yeah. I want in. I wanted the announcement, December 16. “I’ve given everything. It’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I thought we [confirmed it], but turns out, maybe it’s not so much. I don’t know."

He continued, “But anyway, I hold the power, and I’m going to keep doing my thing, I’m in a great spot, and I’ll see you all soon. F****** early next year, hopefully."

On New Year's Eve this year, McGregor announced he would be fighting Chandler at International Fight Week at 170 pounds. That announcement was debunked by UFC CEO Dana White shortly after.

While promoting his new movie, Road House, McGregor doubled down on the date and opponent saying, "We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go." White had said he was waiting to make the fight official until he was done with his promotional obligations for the movie.

He reiterated his seriousness, saying, "I had [my training] camp in Dubai [months ago], I had a camp in Cannes. I was preparing, and then I was kind of getting nothing back. And then other things came up and I kind of dipped out. But now, it's on. So, there's no messing now. I cannot dip out now."

Chandler has been vocal in keeping the fight alive even appearing at WWE Raw to call out McGregor. “There’s a man from Ireland that’s been making me wait for way too long, and I still got one dude on my mind: Conor McGregor. Get your candy ass back in the Octagon. We’ve got some unfinished business, boys. God bless, see you at the top."

UFC International Fight Week is a marquee event for the promotion and is usually the biggest card of the year. After UFC 300 the promotion would need someone like McGregor to make it feel special. That week the UFC also hosts its Hall of Fame Ceremony. So far, no other fights have been announced for the card. Chandler has not fought since 2022 when he lost to Dustin Poirier. McGregor hasn't fought since 2021 after suffering a brutal leg break in his fight with Poirier.