Highlights The Dublin press conference for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler sold out within minutes of tickets being made available.

McGregor and Chandler will fight each other at UFC 303 at the end of June, but will be part of a special press conference in Ireland on the 3rd.

Tickets were free, meaning they all went within minutes of being released.

Last week it was announced that a huge press conference would take place on Monday the 3rd of June in Dublin, Ireland to hype UFC 303, which is, of course, headlined by the huge return of Ireland's own, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Next Monday, the UFC returns to Ireland with a huge pre-fight press conference which will see McGregor return home for a special verbal showdown with his upcoming opponent, Chandler. The two will fight at UFC 303 in a huge, five-round welterweight main event, and it will be the Irishman's first fight in almost three years.

Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler Dublin Presser

The 3rd of June will see the two come face-to-face before UFC 303

Before we get to fight night, however, there will be a press conference next Monday at the 3Arena in Dublin, which will take place to hype the fight and give McGregor and Chandler their first opportunity to go at each other in a press conference setting.

When it was announced that the UFC were coming to Ireland for this press conference, and that tickets would be free and open to the public, many expected the event to be packed, but maybe not to the degree it has actually happened. Tickets for the presser went live this morning and sold out within five minutes.

Despite it being excellent that tickets sold out so quickly, as expected, many fans were left disappointed that they could not secure tickets to the event as it is so highly sought-after. This event will mark the first time in nine years since 'The Notorious' has been in Ireland for a UFC related press event. The last UFC press conference which was held in Ireland was between McGregor and Jose Aldo, with the Irish crowd making it an insane atmosphere, turning it into arguably the best UFC press conference of all time.

McGregor's Team Want More Tickets

John Kavanagh wants the UFC to open the rest of the arena up for fans

McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, has called for the UFC to open up the rest of the arena to fans who are looking to attend the event next Monday.

The hype around UFC 303 will no doubt go through the roof next week as we move past UFC 302 and attention fully turns to McGregor's huge return to the Octagon in Vegas. For what is already one of the most highly anticipated fights in the company's history, the press conference in Ireland with what will no doubt be a rowdy Irish crowd will only amplify the anticipation for UFC 303.

It is unconfirmed at this time whether or not Ian Machado Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page will be a part of the press conference as well. Their fight at UFC 303 was announced at the same time last week as the Dublin presser.

UFC 303 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada live on pay-per-view.