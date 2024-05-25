Highlights Dana White has announced that he, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler will be heading to Dublin for a pre-UFC 303 press conference.

On the 3rd of June, the trio will hold a presser for the huge 29th of June event, which will see Notorious return to his homeland.

Elsewhere, Ian Garry vs Michael 'Venom Page' was also announced for UFC 303.

It was officially announced yesterday by UFC president Dana White on social media that there will be a huge press conference in Dublin, Ireland in just over a week's time to promote UFC 303, which will see the highly anticipated return of Ireland's own Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler.

UFC 303 Press Conference to Take Place in Dublin

Dana White made the announcement on social media yesterday

Earlier this week during a live stream appearance for his new business partners, Duelbits, Conor McGregor teased that a big announcement was around the corner which involved himself, Dana White, and the UFC. Many fans speculated that the huge announcement was going to be a press conference in Ireland to promote UFC 303, and that was exactly what the announcement ended up being.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Dana White has confirmed Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 is already the company's highest gate.

White took to social media to announce that on Monday, the 3rd of June, just under four weeks out from UFC 303, he, McGregor, and Chandler will be flying to Dublin and holding a huge press conference ahead of the event.

The press conference will be live and free to the public and will take place at the 3Arena. The venue can hold around 13,000 people and with it being free to the public and the first McGregor and UFC-related press conference to take place in Ireland in almost 10 years, there is a very good possibility that the arena will be filled for just a press conference.

The promotion last visited Ireland for a press conference back in 2015 to promote the originally planned UFC 189 main event of Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor for the undisputed UFC featherweight championship. The atmosphere for this was absolutely electric and left White, Aldo, and McGregor barely able to hear any of the questions which were asked to them.

Conor McGregor & Michael Chandler's MMA records (as of 25/05/24) Conor McGregor Michael Chandler Fights 28 31 Wins 22 23 Losses 6 8

If Ireland can replicate even an ounce of the atmosphere as they did in 2015 on the 3rd of June, then we are in for a treat and an incredible event which will no doubt get even more people excited about the UFC 303 main event.

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page Also Announced for UFC 303

Garry will get to feature on the same card as his countryman

Another announcement which was made in Dana White's social media post yesterday was that a huge welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page is set to take place on the UFC 303 card as well.

This announcement may have come as a surprise to some as it seemed that the UFC was heading in the direction of making Garry vs Colby Covington, but it seems that some issues were raised by the American, causing the fight to fall through. This could be a blessing in disguise as we now have an incredible fight between two of the most exciting European talents the UFC has to offer, and this fight will no doubt be a high-action and incredibly technical fight.

Garry has been pushing for months to feature at UFC 303 alongside his countryman, McGregor, who is his fighting hero. Garry's persistence has paid off, and he now gets to fight in the biggest bout of his career on a huge, McGregor-headlined card.