Highlights Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has officially been postponed, and a new date has already emerged.

The 31st of August is looking an option for the UFC, but if failing that, late September is when they will run the fight.

McGregor's injury is not expected to be too serious, which is why they can rearrange the fight relatively quickly.

With confirmation of MMA fans' worst nightmare finally sinking in, the acceptance stage is now in full flow, with many realising that their dream of watching Conor McGregor's comeback bout will be something that won't be coming true just yet. However, a timeline of McGregor's return has been roughly revealed, giving fans a new date to be excited about.

When Dana White announced upcoming UFC events a few months back, fans were elated at, firstly, a UFC PPV in Manchester, England, but more importantly, fans were running wild for the announcement that McGregor would finally be returning to the Octagon after a three-year absence, with his last appearance being infamously known for his first-round leg break against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor's Journey Back From Injury

Having rehabbed his injury, McGregor didn't return as quickly as many would have hoped, with the Notorious One taking time to focus on his businesses, as well as taking a dip in the Hollywood waters, featuring in the Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor finally made his UFC return in mid-2023, but not in the capacity many expected, as he became one of the head coaches on season 31 of UFC's show, The Ultimate Fighter. It was a step closer to the Octagon that excited fans, with many realising the potential of the rivalry between Michael Chandler, the other head coach, and McGregor. It was a bout that many saw coming a mile away due to the tensions seen between the pair on the show.

With UFC 303 set to host the comeback bout between McGregor and Chandler, a cancelled hometown press conference spelled disaster for the Irishman, who will now be rehabbing an injury that will see his fight delayed for two months.

The 31st of August or late September is being mooted

Despite Dana White announcing a new-look UFC 303 card that has piqued fans' interest, people are still wondering when they will get to see their McGregor fight, with MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, revealing all.

Helwani stated that McGregor will be pushing to return sometime in July, but that will probably just be fighters' pride, with an August / September fight date being more realistic.

Looking into the UFC calendar, UFC 304, emanating from Manchester, is late-July, but with a stacked card already announced, it is unlikely they'd put McGregor onto that card. UFC 305 is mid-August, but this could be too soon. That leaves a lot of people speculating that UFC 306 could be the time and place for McGregor to return, but Helwani has revealed why this might also not be possible.

UFC 306 has been announced for the 14th of September, taking place in the unique Las Vegas Sphere. With no card official yet, Dana White has said it will be "the sickest live event in combat sports that anybody has ever seen." but Helwani has speculated that the UFC already have fights lined up for that card, so it is unlikely that McGregor would be able to get onto the UFC 306 show.

With a late-August or September date appearing most likely, it is just a matter of time before fans can get their highly-awaited McGregor return.