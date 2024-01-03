Highlights Conor McGregor announced his return to in-cage action and confirmed his next opponent will be Michael Chandler on the 29th of June in Las Vegas.

Fans are excited about this fight as McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg in 2021, and there have been constant rumours and reports surrounding his future.

A simulated fight between McGregor and Chandler has already taken place, with the latter winning via knockout.

Last year, Conor McGregor made his long awaited return to the UFC, but not inside the cage as all of us were hoping for. His return came in the form of reality TV and being a coach rather than a fighter. The Irishman, alongside Michael Chandler, each coached their own team in the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, which eventually ended in the American picking up wins near enough every single week.

Fast forward to the festive period and McGregor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm his return date to in-cage action and also who is next opponent would be. The Notorious One confirmed he would be fighting Chandler in his return bout in Las Vegas on the 29th of June, with the fight taking place at 185lbs.

The fight between these two stalwarts is one of the most anticipated fights of the year, and fans will already be looking forward to the 29th of June, despite it still being several months away. Why is the excitement so high? Well, McGregor hasn't been in the cage since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, which happened way back in 2021. Since then, rumours and reports have flown around regarding his future, including several remarkable body transformations, but it now seems likely that we will see the Irishman back fighting once again.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler simulated

Recently, a YouTuber and gamer took to his channel and uploaded a CPU vs CPU fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to see who would win the simulated bout. The fight took place in the legendary AI setting, and predicted the outcome of this much awaited fight.

The video game fight between these two began with Chandler landing early punches on The Notorious One, and then taking him down. Although McGregor would find himself in a ground defensive position, Chandler continued with his barrage of strikes. As time continued, and round one almost came to a finish, Chandler would get McGregor in an armed triangle lock. The Irish fighter would somehow break out of the hold, but still be dominated till the very end of round one.

As round 2 began, McGregor would land a swift flying knee on Chandler's face, but the latter would defend it, completely nullifying any potential damage or threat. After being dominated in the first round, the Irishman would turn the tables and land several punches on Chandler's temple and gut. However, seconds before round 2 concluded, the American would land a backhand strike on his opponent's face, before taking him down to the mat.

Related Conor McGregor's current physique ahead of return to UFC Notorious has confirmed plans to announce his next fight on New Year's Day, and a photo of his current physique has also been shared.

Round 3 witnessed an equal share of offense from both sides, and moments later, the fight turned bloodied. Round 4 saw McGregor dominate Chandler, but with two minutes left, the 37-year-old would connect a punch to his opponent's jaw, knocking him out cold in the process, eventually seeing his arm raised in victory.

Will the same result occur on the 29th of June when McGregor and Chandler possibly clash for the first time in this big-money fight? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, we cannot wait for it to happen!