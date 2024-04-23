Highlights Conor McGregor is finally making his return to UFC later this year when he takes on Michael Chandler on the 29th of June at UFC 303.

Early ticket prices have been released, and a VIP package will set you back $12,000.

General admission tickets go on sale this Friday, the 26th of April.

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC at UFC 303 in Las Vegas in June, but fans hoping to take it in live should be prepared to empty their pockets for the chance.

While all tickets have not gone on sale yet, a lot of them go out on Friday, the 26th of April, the UFC have released details about VIP packages, which cost up to $12,000 per person for the event. That is not to mention the elite package also listed without a price, but you can certainly expect that one to come at a hefty cost.

McGregor is set to make his first appearance in the UFC since 2021 and is looking for his first victory since 2020. Because of his time away from the cage, it should come as no surprise that packages are already being sold for extortionate amounts, especially the VIP bundles, which comes with a whole host of add-ons.

VIP packages for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Challenger Ticket & Hospitality Champion Ticket & Hospitality Official UFC 303 ticket Official UFC 303 ticket Sections: 100 level Sections: Floor level In-venue pre-fight hospitality In-venue pre-fight hospitality Reserved seat at ceremonial weigh-in Post-fight Octagon experience Post weigh-in reception Post weigh-in reception Starting at $12,000pp Starting at $12,000pp

Conor McGregor's Lengthy Absence From UFC

A broken leg suffered vs Dustin Poirier cost Notorious three years of his career

Conor McGregor last fought in 2021 when he took on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman lost the fight on the night due to an injury he sustained, breaking his tibia at the end of the first round, giving his opponent the victory via doctor stoppage.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor lands 5.32 significant strikes per minute in his UFC career.

Since that night, the former double champion has not held back his thoughts on Poirier, with suggestions of Notorious pushing for a rematch, claiming that he did not get a real trilogy showdown due to that injury. The Irishman was not shy about feeling he would have won that fight without the injury, stating that Poirier had no idea where he was. The stats tell a different story, however, with Poirier landing a significant number of strikes.

During his time away from the Octagon, McGregor was part of the cast for Amazon's remake of the classic movie Road House, while also focusing on his alcohol business.

UFC 300 Return not an Option

The Irishman's next opponent has been heavily rumoured for some time, with many expecting it to take place in 2023 before that was officially ruled out. Following that, it was thought to headline the card for UFC 300, but once again, there was no room for McGregor on what was a stacked card for the milestone event for Dana White and his promotion.

Related Conor McGregor's Coach Gives Verdict on Michael Chandler Fight Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has made his prediction for Michael Chandler fight

Frustrations have grown for the Irish ace since his exclusion from the UFC 300 card, and he has not been hesitant to vent them publicly. However, he has also been supportive of the promotion and their match cards for recent events, including the most recent one which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event may be one of the most anticipated we have seen for some time, with some lofty prices to boot, but Chandler does not plan on giving fans value for their money when he steps into the Octagon. The 37-year-old has recently claimed that he will end the fight and McGregor's career in two rounds. However, he has also stressed that were he to lose, it could signal the end of his UFC career.

It has been over a year since Chandler himself last competed. Coincidentally, that was also a loss to Dustin Poirier.

Key statistic sourced by UFC Stats.