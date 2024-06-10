Highlights UFC 303 fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is back on, much to the delight of fans and ticket holders.

Ticket prices for the event are skyrocketing, with the average cost exceeding $4K, making it one of the most expensive UFC events.

McGregor's rarity in fighting and uncertain future makes every match a hot ticket, boosting the prices for UFC 303 to record levels.

The UFC 303 fight between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and challenger Michael Chandler appears to be on. The UFC has resumed advertising it and Chandler gave a recent interview saying it was still on. That's great news for the UFC and even better news for ticket holders who dropped a pretty penny on the experience.

Ticket Prices for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Are Through The Roof

The average price for a UFC 303 ticket is just over $4K

According to TicketIQ, the average price of a ticket to the fight is $4,068 which is exceeding four times the average cost, according to Forbes. The average cost of a UFC ticket is about $843 which is much lower than the average McGregor vs. Chandler ticket. And as crazy as that price point might be, it makes sense.

Seeing McGregor fight is becoming more and more rare. He hasn't competed since 2021 when he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier. He often goes on mult-year hiatus' and as he gets older and his bank account grows, fighting loses its priority. In honesty, every McGregor fight might be the last, and that makes it a hot ticket in town.

The cheapest Conor McGregor Ticket is Still Over $1K

At the time of writing, the cheapest ticket for the event is just over a grand at $1,084 and the most expensive ticket is going for a whopping $42,427, which is a great down payment on a home. These prices have contributed to UFC 303 being the UFC's highest-grossing event in UFC history.

In May, UFC president Dana White said “It’s already way over $20 million,” at the UFC St. Louis post-fight press conference. Prior to that, White had reported the highest-grossing event at UFC 299. "I never thought I would be saying this. We're here in Miami. The gate was $14.14 million. It was a sellout, 19,165 people. (UFC 299 was) The highest-grossing event ever at the arena, we broke our own record, and it is the fourth highest-grossing UFC event of all time."

The UFC's highest-producing event in terms of ticket sales was UFC 205 in 2016 when McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title in New York City. It was the event where McGregor became the first-ever UFC double champion. That event sold $17.7 million in ticket sales.

For a moment, fans thought UFC 303 might be a disaster as McGregor vs. Chandler was rumored to be off. A pre-fight Dublin press conference was scrapped at the last minute for an unknown reason and Chandler posted about leaving camp and heading home. The UFC removed UFC adverts and MMA Twitter was buzzing with speculation. However, that appears to have died down now that the UFC has begun advertising the match-up once again. UFC 303 takes place on the 29th of June in Las Vegas and will be the crowning event of the UFC's yearly International Fight Week.