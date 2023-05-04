Michael Chandler has been putting in the gym work ahead of the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Season 31 of the hit ESPN series will feature teams led by Chandler and Conor McGregor ahead of a proposed fight between the two coaches after the series ends, with a date and location yet to be determined.

Both men are expected to compete at lightweight, although this could be changed to welterweight.

And Chandler has tweeted pictures and videos of him spending time in the gym ahead of the series, lifting weights and jogging. The man known as 'Iron' has clearly been living up to that moniker by lifting plenty of it.

One of the images of Chandler was placed alongside one of rival McGregor, in which the Irishman is seen in the crowd at an event swigging a bottle of whiskey.

The images of the pair was completed with the caption: "This is craaazy to me lmao the duality of man."

McGregor has since responded to the tweet himself, quoting it and captioning it: "It’s proper gorgeous story telling is what it is."

Chandler, making his TUF debut this year, has spoken about filming the series and the relationship he has with his rival coach.

What has Michael Chandler said about The Ultimate Fighter?

He said: "TUF 31 was a blast, TUF 31 in Vegas alongside Conor McGregor. Team Chandler vs Team McGregor, it was an experience that I will never forget for as long as I live. My guys, I will never forget them for as long as I live.

"I was overworked on days. I was overstressed on days, overstretched on days, and that's how I knew exactly where I was supposed to be because it challenged me in ways that I never thought possible, but can you see a bunch of pranks and trash talk, I guess you'll have to wait and see.

"I already respected (Conor) a lot, not just as an athlete, but as a businessman, with what he's done in the sport. The sport of mixed martial arts is better when he is in it, he is healthy, and he is fighting."

Chandler is aiming to bounce back from losing three of his last four UFC fights, with defeats to Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira sandwiching a win over Tony Ferguson.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, and has also lost three of his last four bouts. He has also had injury problems to deal with, and the fight may also be delayed if McGregor is not entered in the USADA drug-testing pool for a minimum of six months, something the Irishman insists he is already in.

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter premieres on the 30th of May and runs until the 15th of August.