Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest name in MMA history, let alone just in the UFC so it was no surprise to see him in some of the best seats in the house for the heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

He was sitting cageside, as were a plethora of stars. Next to him he had his Roadhouse co-star, Jake Gyllenhaal. However, it wasn’t McGregor’s acting colleague who stole the headlines when it came to the star cam.

The commentary team were discussing the famous faces in attendance with the camera panning to each one, but it was the woman next to McGregor who stood out the most during this segment of the night.

Conor McGregor is randomly stroked cageside at UFC 285

Notorious was in high spirits, smiling and shadow boxing for the cameras, but something else stands out during the short clip of McGregor, he appeared to be getting randomly stroked across the chest and neck as the cameras were on him.

He was laughing along and smiling for the camera, nor did he flinch and try to stop the hand in front of the cameras, he appeared to be totally relaxed with the situation. It’s safe to say that the Irishman isn’t camera shy, he can’t escape them!

The former champion then got to see Jones dominate Gane as Bones put a clinic on for all those in attendance and tuning in, he forced Gane to tap out in the opening round. To make that even more impressive, he didn’t take any damage from his opponent either.

Video: Conor McGregor appears to be randomly stroked

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

After a lengthy absence, after what will be around two years since his last outing, McGregor will be back in the Octagon. His broken leg is fully healed, and he has signed to fight Michael Chandler, who was also at UFC 285.

Before then, the duo are battling it out in The Ultimate Fighter promotion, but as coaches. Both fighters are turning their hand to running and coaching a team of fighters, battling it out to be dubbed the better coach before settling the score in the Octagon.

It’s been far too long without McGregor competing in the sport and the countdown is on to see him back in the Octagon and hopefully back to his best once again. One thing is for certain, it appears like a new-look McGregor will be competing after he bulked up considerably whilst away from the cage.