It has been reported that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has huge ongoing tax issues with the Russian government. Now, Conor McGregor, has reacted to the news, taking a swipe at his bitter rival in the hope that the alleged financial issues could force him back to the UFC for a revenue-generating fight.

Conor McGregor Wants to Welcome Khabib Back to the UFC

News circulated several weeks ago that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was reportedly in hot water with the Russian government amid reports that he owed around 300 million rubles, which is the equivalent of $3.3m. According to Russian news outlet, Mash, the former lightweight champion had his personal and business bank accounts frozen following preliminary investigations into his businesses where issues were reportedly raised. It is believed that Russian authorities are under the impression that the former UFC champion used the money which he failed to pay in tax to set up businesses as well as acquire hotels in both Turkey and the UAE.

Amid these reports coming out, it has had many fans speculating that the Russian's tax problems could force him into a return to the Octagon, specifically to rematch Conor McGregor in what would surely be a money-spinning event. The pair fought previously at UFC 229 in 2018. Though Nurmagomedov won by fourth-round submission, McGregor did win a round against Nurmagomedov — something very few fighters have been able to do. On a live stream appearance for his new business partner, Duelbits, McGregor commented on the reports of Khabib's tax issues.

“That’s typical rat behaviour. Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his b*****ks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f*****g money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him."

Since the initial reports came out regarding Nurmagomedov's tax issues, there has been no follow-up report and there has been nothing said on what, if anything was found following further investigation into his businesses.

McGregor moved on from talking about Khabib's tax and turned his focus to a potential comeback for the Russian. 'The Notorious' is excited at the possibility of fighting him again.