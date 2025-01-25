On the 17th of December 2024, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor revealed via social media that he was in preliminary talks to face social media influencer and WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing match. Further details emerged of the potential bout, with the Ambani family, who are the richest family in India, allegedly funding the fight.

The bout, though, is already on the scrapheap, and all parties have seemingly moved on. The Irish superstar spoke in a recent interview and went into the specifics of why the fight is not happening, and his comments are hardly surprising given the UFC and Dana White’s apparent reluctance to co-promote over the years.

Conor McGregor Blames UFC For Logan Paul Fight Not Happening

The Irishman revealed “the UFC just aren’t into it”

Even though Conor McGregor is currently under contract with the UFC and has two fights left on his deal, given that the UFC and WWE are now both under the TKO banner, it seemed a realistic possibility that the cross-over boxing match against Logan Paul which was rumored to take place in India could happen. Going off of the Irishman’s comments in a newly released interview with The Schmo, he also thought it was a possibility but has claimed that “the UFC just aren’t into it,” and that’s why the fight won’t be happening.

McGregor said the following in an interview with The Schmo: