Despite being inactive in UFC for nearly two years, Conor McGregor is still one of the sport's biggest personalities and most talked about names.

Wherever he goes, a headline follows... whether that's good or bad.

Over the past two years, most of the headlines have been about his physical appearance, going from him shaving off his iconic beard, to him boasting about just how stacked he is.

Let's face it, due to the horrific leg break he suffered back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, it's been a pretty rollercoaster couple of years for the Irishman.

Since that injury, he has remained inactive in the fighting world, as he fought to get his fitness back up and put any problems behind him.

In his first major event since his serious injury, it was announced earlier this year that Notorious would be coaching in The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler, with the pair fighting off against each other after the series, at an event yet to be confirmed.

It was meant to be happening in December at the final big PPV of the year, but that looks more and more unlikely due to McGregor not being in the USADA pool.

So far in Ultimate Fighter, it has been Chandler on top, with McGregor losing all four of the bouts so far across the bantamweight and lightweight division.

Conor McGregor's physical transformation

McGregor has also worked on his body in the long time off he has had in order to try and help himself get back to better shape ahead of any potential fights in the future.

In a tweet from @BenTheBaneDavis posted on Friday morning, it shows Notorious in the gym, and is captioned: “Conor McGregor is never making 155lbs.”

The response to this is more or less the same with users believing he will never fight again, and that his MMA days are over.

One user even replied with the sarcastic Jeremy Clarkson GIF “Oh no, anyway,” to show how disinterested they were with this news.

With many fans in the MMA world believing McGregor’s days are over and that he should retire, only time will tell to see if he can prove them wrong and if any potential fight with Chandler in the future will happen.