Infamous UFC fighter Conor McGregor has apparently been looking into different ways to make money outside of his career in combat sports. In recent weeks, the Irish fighter has been placing large sums of money on big fights, including an astounding $500,000 bet on Francis Ngannou to be knocked out by Renan Ferreira. Despite the clear confidence McGregor had in the rookie to win the fight, it was a complete disaster for him, as the Brazilian was knocked out in the very first round in what was surely the last thing the former two-time champ wanted to see.

Instead of learning his lesson, The Notorious decided to double down on his decision, backing both Max Holloway and Robert Whittaker to win by knockout during UFC 308, another loss for Conor as both men lost by stoppage; Holloway was brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria in the main event, while Whittaker was submitted and had his jaw broken by Khamzat Chimaev.

However, even two back-to-back losses couldn’t dissuade McGregor. In fact, the Irishman isn’t even concerned by the substantial fees he’s lost over the past fortnight, claiming that he’s still “six million in profit” through gambling this year, as he’s also had his fair share of wins.

On Twitter, McGregor revealed the seven bets he's made & the results of said bet

Taking to Twitter, McGregor was quick to boast all of his earnings, before deleting said tweet later on in the night: “I won $7.7m million in gambling profits this year. Spain to win the euros, $1.1m win. Diaz to win, $1.6 win. Argentina to win Copa America, $1m win,” said the Irishman, when questioned by some of his fans on his current record in betting.

He then continued: “Spain, Carlos Alcarez, Argentina treble on the day of the Games, 100k bet won me $4mill win. I lost Golden Boot 63k in Euros, I lost Ferreira last week 500k and 500k tonight. $1.63m losses, $7.7m wins. $6m+ I am up now today as it stands."

Conor McGregor's 2024 bets (as of 27/10/24) Event Wager Result Winnings Spain to win Euros N/A $1.1m Win Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal N/A $1.6m Win Argentina to win Copa America N/A $1m Win Spain, Alcaraz, Argentina treble £100k $4m Win Euro 2024 Golden Boot $63k N/A Loss Renan Ferreira to beat Francis Ngannou $500k N/A Loss UFC 308 $500k N/A Loss

Conor McGregor's Betting Strategy

The UFC man was giving away all his secrets on Twitter, before deleting the lot

In fact, McGregor actually claimed to have his own gambling philosophy, which is rare for him as he usually prefers to take risks without thinking about the consequences, thinking back to his controversies, but according to the Irishman, when it comes to betting, he knows what he’s doing. “October now. Rocking nicely! Gambling is for sure risky. Gamble responsibly. I am playing on profits, which is why I am taking risks, as well as playing more frequently. Gamble responsibly.”