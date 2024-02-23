Highlights Conor McGregor's brash attitude and in-cage artistry permanently changed the UFC's landscape, making it a global force today.

McGregor's UFC wins, including victories against Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, showcased his full arsenal of striking weapons.

McGregor's impact is undeniable, surpassing the fame of Jon Jones and Chuck Liddell, leading to record-breaking events and deals.

Conor McGregor has achieved the greatest heights in combat sports and has been an icon that has changed the sport’s landscape permanently because of his brash attitude as well as his beautiful in-cage artistry on fight night. The UFC wouldn’t be the global force it is today if it were not for the Irishman’s sellability and hard work.

The “Notorious” One started his UFC tenure on a scorched path for greatness. His obsession and focus on his goals resulted in stringing together victory after victory in a really short amount of time. Though he has been in the UFC for over 10 years, McGregor has only notched 10 wins, albeit memorable ones. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and rank McGregor’s UFC wins by impactfulness and method of victory.

10 Max Holloway

One of McGregor’s earliest UFC tests came against fellow prospect [at the time] Max Holloway, which was a win that aged tremendously as Holloway would go on to be one of the greatest featherweights of all time. This was also one of only two decision victories for the Irish star during his UFC career. Going into this fight, McGregor was dealing with a serious knee injury, but refused to pull out as he had major plans lined up, and a setback would be costly. Though there wasn’t a highlight reel KO (Holloway has never been KO’d in his UFC career) for McGregor, he put on a striking seminar. Up, down, punches, kicks, McGregor really displayed his full arsenal of weapons in this bout and was on his way to becoming a global star.

9 Dennis Siver

Siver versus McGregor was another fight night event built around the fast-rising McGregor, but it was the first fight of many in the US. Smartly, the UFC put the event in Boston, MA, where there is a large contingent of Irish fans as well as fight fans. Of course, McGregor sold the place out and looked to put on a spectacular performance in front of the bosses as well as the featherweight king Jose Aldo, who was in attendance. McGregor got the German kickboxer out of there with kicks to the body that drained the gas tank and then rangy crosses to seal the deal. The win was impressive, but that wasn’t actually the most meaningful moment of the night. What stands out from that event was when the rising star leaped over the fence and met Aldo face-to-face, in what would be the first of many tactics to get inside the longstanding Brazilian champion's head.

8 Dustin Poirier

After McGregor put on a tentpole event and checked all the boxes in his fight versus Diego Brandao, the young and hungry Irishman was climbing the featherweight rankings at a rapid pace. The next step to stardom was a fight on his first pay-per-view event against a top ranked opponent in Dustin Poirier. As per usual, McGregor was living rent-free in an opponent’s mind throughout the lead up to this fight. A fiery Poirier couldn’t wait to get his hands on the mouthy fighter, but the added emotion ended up being to the Louisiana native’s detriment. The fight started out at a ridiculously high-pace. Poirier seemed to have thrown caution to the wind and was coming for McGregor’s scalp. The genius of McGregor's mind games was that he would always stay composed while under fire, especially with an emotionally charged opponent, which helped him pick his shots with ease during the fight. The “Notorious” One did just that and had one of his quickest knockouts of his career, ending the fight in just under two minutes of work.

7 Marcus Brimage

McGregor’s fight against Marcus Brimage was an important one in the fact that the entire empire that the Irish fighter has built over the last decade was dependent on the all important UFC debut. McGregor was hot off his Cage Warriors stint where he was a two-division champion. He crushed the UK MMA circuit and was now looking to prove his worth on the biggest stage. As he normally does, “Notorious” came out of the gate on fire. McGregor, very lean in his frame at this point in his career, was launching punches from all angles to try to close the show. His beautiful ability to chain together heavy punching combinations immediately put him on the map for the fight community to take notice. Following this first round TKO, McGregor dropped the infamous “50 Gs, Babyy!” line, and was now on his way to stardom.

6 Diego Brandao

One of the major steps the UFC takes when trying to craft potential superstars is how a fighter sells in their hometown. For McGregor, he brought an army with him before throwing a single punch under the UFC banner. To test his local star power, the UFC built an entire card around McGregor in his stomping ground of Dublin, Ireland. Needless to say, the venue sold out very quickly, and it was time for the Irishman to hold up his end of the bargain. The fight started out like any other McGregor fight with capoeira kicks and steaming punches down the pipe. Credit to Brandao for hanging in there longer than most opponents who face McGregor, as he took a lot of punishment before he ultimately collapsed from a signature left cross. McGregor, the future champion, did exactly what he promised and made the UFC very happy.

5 Donald Cerrone

The Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor fight was five years in the making. During a press conference to hype the McGregor-Aldo fight where McGregor dropped the famous “red panty night” line, an annoyed Cerrone chimed in an attempt to shut down the boisterous Irishman. Obviously, McGregor didn’t take lightly to the comments and foreshadowed his move up in weight classes. A few years later, “Cowboy” and “Notorious” would square off in the UFC 246 main event in the welterweight division. McGregor admitted to having a dry training camp with zero consumption of alcohol as he was trying to come back from his high-profile loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov. His focus and discipline in his training camp for Cerrone paid off, as the fight lasted a mere 40 seconds. Though the fight was short, McGregor showcased a complete offensive arsenal – something that we hadn’t seen in over three years. From takedown defense to a vicious shoulder strike and perfectly timed head kick, McGregor returned to form and was ready for a big 2020… or so he thought. With a pledge to fight three times in 2020 (not since 2016), McGregor’s momentum was lost as the pandemic took centre stage.

4 Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes was not the originally scheduled opponent for McGregor at UFC 189. The Team Alpha Male fighter stepped in on a few days’ notice as Jose Aldo pulled out of the fight due to injury. The gigantic pay-per-view event had already been booked as the world was ready to see if McGregor could walk the walk. Mendes is regarded as one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time, but he was not in peak physical condition. Regardless of Mendes’ shape, he came to fight. With a strong wrestling pedigree, Mendes was able to put McGregor on his back, something we hadn’t seen in the Irish fighter’s career up until that point. Mendes landed solid elbows that opened up a cut on the brow of McGregor, but the tide would soon turn. With a lot on the line, McGregor battled back with stabbing kicks and spinning attacks that revealed the fight-ending blow, which was a crisp one-two combination that dropped Mendes. McGregor’s hard work to the top was not finished, but he earned his first belt in the UFC, which made the fight against Aldo even bigger.

3 Eddie Alvarez

Following the series of fights against Nate Diaz, the UFC and McGregor were red-hot with attention and momentum. With the sale to William-Morris Endeavor (WME) complete, the UFC had their focus set on a historic first event in New York City at Madison Square Garden. McGregor was originally set to challenge for the lightweight title back at UFC 197 against Rafael Dos Anjos, but due to an injury, RDA had to withdraw. Now, a few months and fights later, McGreor picked up right where he left off. A fight against UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was set. UFC 205 set many, many records in viewership and the live gate, as McGregor was the hottest ticket in town. The Irishman was in control of his emotions and was in his proper weight class against the aggressive Alvarez. Many speculated that McGregor might be wrestled to the ground over and over, but he was able to keep the fight on his feet and land some beautiful handiwork with his boxing skills. McGregor became the first-ever UFC champion to hold two belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

2 Nate Diaz 2

With almost all the marbles on the table because of a one-sided loss in his last fight against Nate Diaz, McGregor had his back against the wall in the rematch at UFC 202. McGregor’s weakest attribute was exploited in their first fight, as he loaded up on his punches instead of pacing himself. Diaz is well-known for his ability to take his opponents' best shots and drag them into deep waters with his insane cardio. McGregor and his team made the proper adjustments from UFC 196 to UFC 202 by adding more roadwork to handle a five-round fight’s cardiovascular requirements. Similar to their first fight, McGregor looked terrific in the early going of the fight. His boxing was on point, finding his targets and looking sharp. The Irishman was also able to drop Diaz several times in the first few rounds that sent the T-Mobile Arena into a roar. However, it got scary for McGregor and the UFC when Diaz started to surge in the third-round with a flurry of punches as McGregor was pushed up against the fence and bloodied. The optics didn’t look good and the plan to take over the sport was in danger. In one of the most important rounds in UFC history, McGregor came off the stool and into the fourth round with a will to win. He recovered from the Diaz onslaught and was able to pick apart his rival with well-timed counter boxing. McGregor proved his worth to the company and the chance at becoming double-champ remained intact.

1 Jose Aldo

After much promotion that included a world tour, the meeting between long-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor was finally set for UFC 194. The heat that McGregor put on Aldo in the lead up to this fight could be taught at universities. McGregor brilliantly got under the skin of the Brazilian champion with his pestilence, arrogance, and aggression. One of the wilder scenes of this fight’s lead up was McGregor snatching the belt away from Aldo, which infuriated the champ. With nowhere to run or hide, the fight was finally going to happen. All the talk and all the proclamations would go out the window if McGregor crumbled on the stage that he set. The opening round began, and before the commentators could get a sentence out, the fight was over! 13-seconds in, McGregor landed an unbelievable counterstrike that dropped a charging Aldo to the canvas. McGregor sealed the deal with a few hammerfists and the rest is history. The UFC knew they had something really special on their hands with this victory.

McGregor’s fame and popularity would go on to pass that of Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, and Chuck Liddell in the coming year. During the height of the McGregor hype, the UFC was able to sell for $4BIL, have a mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather, put on the biggest UFC pay-per-view of all time (UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor) and signed with ESPN for a seven-year $2.1BIL deal, in large part because of one confident Irish fighter…