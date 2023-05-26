Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor took to Twitter last night to fuel a war of words with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, calling the Mexican fighter a "little ginger sausage" in a now-deleted tweet.

The two fighters began butting heads when McGregor was in attendance for Katie Taylor's loss to Chantelle Cameron last weekend.

McGregor was asked about Canelo, to which the Irish fighter replied confidently, stating he would be able to beat him inside the boxing ring.

"I’m a southpaw, [John] Ryder was a southpaw, Billie Joe [Saunders] was a southpaw.

"I’ve seen methods, I’ve seen things I’d do, and I know he’s waning.

"I’d fight Canelo no f****** problem. No problem."

Video: McGregor saying he'll fight Canelo

Canelo was asked about McGregor's comments during an unveiling of his wax figure in Mexico City, to which he replied: "The truth is I haven’t seen what he said because I don’t have my social networks on my phone right now, but I’ll beat him with one hand behind my back."

The Notorious replied via Twitter and said: "Canelo you little ginger sausage. I'd beat you with NO HANDS. Don't forget."

However, he has since deleted the tweet, something he's built quite a reputation for in recent years. Fortunately for us and everyone, though, talkSPORT's Michael Benson screenshotted the tweet and posted it, as can be seen below.

Conor McGregor's absense from UFC

Conor McGregor has been out of the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a nasty injury to his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It was McGregor's third high-profile loss in four, his second against the same opponent, and his lengthy break did put the now 34-year-old's future with UFC in jeopardy.

Canelo, meanwhile, is still yet to fight this year. His last fight was back in September 2022, when via unanimous decision, the Mexican boxer beat Gennady Golovkin for the second time.

Canelo is on a hot streak, having only lost one of his last 10 fights. Dmitry Bivol ended the Mexican's unbeaten streak in May 2022 by unanimous decision, and it was his first loss since 2013 when he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr.