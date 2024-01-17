Highlights Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon will be at middleweight, a new weight territory for both him and his opponent Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon is seemingly set with the Irishman set to face Michael Chandler later in the year, but potentially at a higher weight than anyone expected.

'The Notorious' announced, in a video on X, that his highly anticipated return will headline the UFC's International Fight Week on the 29th of June. In the video, McGregor also claimed the fight would take place at middleweight, although no details about his return have yet to be confirmed by the UFC itself.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at middleweight

It will be new weight territory for both fighters

The pair seem to have switched from the much scrutinised and publicised dark side to MMA, weight cutting, for weight gaining. Instead of whittling their bodies down to make lightweight, both McGregor and Chandler have publicly agreed to a fight at middleweight, which would mark both their debuts at the weight class.

Having agreed to fight at 185lbs, it seems, this is what their physiques look like at that weight previously... very different. However, the comparison between the two should be taken with a pinch of salt as the picture of Chandler's physique is from after he put on 30lbs just weeks after beating Goiti Yamauchi at the start of 2018.

McGregor reshared the picture of him and Chandler on X, mocking the American for the comparison in physiques, as he wrote: "Coming soon on PPV muhahahaha."

The Irishman has blown up in weight, understandably, since his leg break nearly three years ago against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. Speculation about his workouts in that time ran rife within the MMA community, fuelled also by his absence from the USADA testing pool, although he did submit some samples in the final months of USADA's partnership with the UFC.

'Iron Mike' has also been inactive over the last year, choosing to wait for the big money fight against McGregor which has been building up since filming The Ultimate Fighter early last year. Chandler has also recently dismissed any criticisms of the quality of the fight being made any worse by the switch up in divisions.

Michael Chandler's opinion on weight vs Conor McGregor

“I don’t believe that size is an advantage,” Chandler said on his YouTube channel. "I would stay the same exact weight I am right now, and I would just eat a little bit more and have the same camp, so I can still get just as shredded as I looked like at 155, fighting at 185. He is not stronger than me. So, I don’t need to gain weight, I don’t need to gain any more strength, I don’t need to do any more than what I’m already doing. The dude is not stronger than me.”

Also speaking about the potential of fighting at 185lbs and how that may affect his performance on his YouTube channel, 'Iron Mike' said: "I want to separate him from consciousness, completely flatline him inside the Octagon, and then we say farewell to the sport’s biggest star. Do I believe the fight will be at 185lb? Heck, I'm game. The weight class does not matter, we are two guys that weigh the same. The size of us is very similar, so it doesn't matter whether we are cutting down because we are the same weight."