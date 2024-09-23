The dust is still settling on what was an unbelievable event that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, the 21st of September, with the shock KO defeat of Anthony Joshua at the hands of Dynamite Daniel Dubois.

It is safe to say that AJ vs Dubois lived up to the hype and then some. Many people are calling it one of the most exhilarating heavyweight bouts in modern history, and most definitely the fight of the year. Add to that the record-breaking crowd of over 96,000 people, which made this even more extraordinary.

Dubois came out like a man on a mission, startling AJ with his speed and aggression straight off the bat in round one. AJ looked bewildered and sluggish for the first three rounds, before working his way back into it in the fourth, only to walk straight onto a destructive right hand from Dubois a round later.

Anthony Joshua's Future in Boxing

Everyone, including Conor McGregor, is talking about whether AJ can bounce back

Quite soon after the defeat, thoughts and questions turned to the future of Joshua's career inside the ring, with experts and fans alike all having an opinion on where the 34-year-old goes from here.

One man in particular who is not shy about making his views heard, Conor McGregor, was one of the many stars sitting ringside on Saturday night, and was interviewed after the fight, giving his thoughts on AJ's performance and future. As always, the Irishman was pumped up and enthusiastic in his response when asked if he thinks Joshua should retire.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 23/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 32 24 Wins 28 22 Losses 4 2

McGregor said: "AJ is number one, this is his eighth stadium show, he is a legend forever." The interviewer then followed up by directly asking the UFC legend if he saw a way back for Joshua after this heavy defeat, with the Notorious responding by saying: "For sure there is, he smacked him back and then got caught, it's only boxing you can always get caught, of course he can come back for sure."

Pretty strong words from McGregor, who almost looked offended at the interviewer even suggesting that AJ should retire or had no way back to the top.

There have certainly been mixed responses when it comes to the future of Joshua, who is obviously not getting any younger, but McGregor's views are definitely supported by many.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua only landed 32 punches against Daniel Dubois, with a success rate of 27.4%

The former UFC champion was seen in the background throughout the fight on his feet and shadow-boxing while shouting out instructions to the fighters in the ring, in classic McGregor fashion. He is still rumoured to be returning to the Octagon soon, but is yet to confirm when, with most of his public appearances recently being in nightclubs or parties, making fans think it may still be a while before any potential return to UFC action.

Now it's time to look ahead for both fighters, with the potential of a rematch still yet to be confirmed. Will this be the end of Anthony Joshua at the highest level? Or will we see these two fighters go at it again in the near future? Only time will tell, and until then there is sure to be plenty of speculation about the future of AJ's career.