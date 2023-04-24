Conor McGregor bumped into Floyd Mayweather Sr. at the T-Mobile Arena over the weekend, and it was both heartwarming and hilarious, with a hint of awkwardness and uncomforbility.

The former UFC double-champion was in attendance for Saturday night's boxing clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia when he met Mayweather Sr. backstage.

The exchange was chaotic to say the least.

It comes after the historic fight in the very same building six years ago between rivals McGregor and Mayweather Jr back in 2017.

One might have thought the atmosphere between the 34-year-old and the dad of his ex bitter rival would be hostile, but in fact it was truly heartwarming, if not a little intense and a little awkward at times, especially on Mayweather Sr's behalf.

Video: Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather's dad backstage

McGregor, energetic as always, imitated Mayweather Jr's consistent jabbing style giving his father the credit for the success of his son, saying: "You're the reason he's so good."

The wholesome interaction continued on as the Irishman expressed his interest in training with the boxing veteran, stating: "I'd love to do work with you some day."

Now that would be an iconic sight to see.

What has Floyd Mayweather Sr previously said about Conor McGregor?

The 70-year-old probably did not give a second thought to a UFC fighter from Dublin until a rivalry with his son sparked in 2017.

McGregor, at the peak of his sporting ability and fame, made the crossover from the Octagon to the boxing ring for the second-highest pay-per-view fight in the sport's history vs Mayweather Jr, trained by his own blood Mayweather Sr.

Mayweather Sr did not hold back in comments about McGregor before the fight, suggesting he had no chance against his son and that Mayweather Jr was going to "whoop his a**."

Notorious went on to suffer a 10th round TKO against the American.

Post-fight, Mayweather Sr went on to claim that even he could beat the UFC star.

"I would beat the s*** out of Conor right now. I'm double his age, and I'd whoop his a**."

You might think given McGregor's track record that he would not forget these comments, but it seems like it is all water under the bridge.

Mayweather Sr, known for his boxing know-how and strategy as a trainer, would be sure to teach McGregor a thing or two ahead of his coaching in The Ultimate Fighter 31 against Michael Chandler.