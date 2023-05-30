Conor McGregor. Without doubt a man who likes to speak his mind whenever the opportunity arises. Give the man a microphone, and he can take on the best of them.

This was certainly the case in early October 2018, when, at a press conference promoting his upcoming fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor took aim at his opponent's manager Ali Abdelaziz, going so far as to call him 'a snitch, terrorist rat.'

'Conor's best trash talk moment of all time'

McGregor stated: "You should never take information from an informant. You should keep distance from the informant at all times, and that's putting it for the media. That's the friendly way of putting it.

"His manager is a f****** snitch, terrorist rat, and that's it. I could go into heavy detail, and I will go into heavy detail!

"He was pulled off of a flight going from Cairo, Egypt to New York City on September 11th, 2001.

"He was caught with five passports in his possession. He turned informant and turned on the people he was working with. I don't even know how that man is in this f****** country!

"I'm sure everyone here, the Irish people, are facing all this immigration stuff on the way over, my own people are facing it, my family, getting stopped at the airport. And then you've got this man with such a crazy background, Ali Abdelaziz, and he's rocking around free, it's beggars belief to be honest.

"But hey, don't ever take information from an informant. And that's what that man is doing. He's a rat b******, and I'm going to get him on Saturday night."

McGregor would then go on to challenge Abdelaziz to a fight inside the Octagon, adding: “I’d like to fight Ali. I’d like to fight that rat b******. Get the promo started — a snitch versus an Irish proper animal.”

Conor McGregor entertains whilst cageside for UFC 285

McGregor has previously referred to Abdelaziz as a snitch, and questioned his links to Dagestani oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov and Ramzan Kadyrov, a Chechen dictator.

McGregor’s labelling of Abdelaziz as a ‘terrorist snitch’ was in reference to the Egyptian becoming an FBI informant to aid them in an investigation into the Muslims of America organisation.

For his part, Abdelaziz did not get irate abut McGregor's comments, simply tweeting four emojis crying with laughter.

McGregor would go on to lose to Khabib via submission.

Outspoken and controversial, the conference in 2018 was McGregor at his irreverent best, and proved that with a microphone available to him, he is just as dangerous as when he is in the Octagon.