Despite being inactive in MMA for nearly two years, Conor McGregor is still one of the sport's biggest personalities and most talked about names. Sometimes that's a good thing, but of course, sometimes that can be a bad thing as well.

It has been well documented that the Irishman has struggled with nursing a leg injury since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, in which the bout was stopped in the very first round after McGregor broke his leg.

Since then, he has remained inactive in the MMA world, as he fought to get his fitness back up and put any injury problems behind him.

Conor McGregor agrees to The Ultimate Fighter

In his first major event since his injury issues, it was announced earlier this year that he would be coaching in the new series of The Ultimate Fighter against American Michael Chandler, with the pair meaning to square off against each other after the series at an event yet to be confirmed.

However, with each passing week, it looks more and more unlikely that we'll see that fight anytime this year.

So far in Ultimate Fighter, it has been Chandler on top, with McGregor losing all five of the bouts so far.

Despite this, he has still proven to be quite the personality throughout the series, with him already regarded as being quite the character in the MMA world.

Although, being a character isn't what his fighters truly want or need, they need him to be a coach, and a good one at that!

Conor McGregor's strange behaviour

In a video tweeted by Ultimate Fighter earlier on Wednesday, McGregor is seen leading his fighter out to his latest bout against Chandler’s contender.

Notorious is seen prancing about as he walks his fighter out, with the tweet captioned: “You can’t stop @TheNotoriousMMA from feeling those pre-fight vibes.”

Unclear whether this is because of nerves for his fighter or excitement for the fight, McGregor then gives his fighter valuable advice, such as, “take his cap off with one of those kicks,” and “lead him into a trap.”

The replies to the tweet vary, with one comparing his actions to that of David Brent from The Office, with another complaining that McGregor was “making it all about him.”

One also says that Notorious should “focus more on his training,” considering he has gone 0-5 in The Ultimate Fighter so far.